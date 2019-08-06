Outlook on the Worldwide Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, 2019 to 2024 - Emerging Asian Markets Present Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product, Type (Custom, Pre design), Application (PCR, DNA, RNAi, Research, Therapeutic), End User - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2024 from USD 4.31 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.



This report provides a detailed picture of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & type, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the rising demand for synthesized oligos in molecular diagnostics & therapeutics are expected to drive the overall growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market



This market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing research activities in the pharma and biotech sectors and the rising demand for innovative diagnostic and therapeutic techniques. The increasing applications of oligos in nucleic acid array-based technologies, library preparation, NGS, genomics, nucleic acid-based detection, cell cultures, diagnostics, therapeutics, human identity testing, cloning, genetic engineering, and synthetic biology are also driving the growth of this market.



Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by end-user, in 2018



Based on end-user, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals. Hospitals held the largest share of the market in 2018 due to the significant number of inpatient and outpatient visits in hospitals and the requirement of oligonucleotide drugs to cater to the demand of the patient pool suffering from diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, and hepatic veno-occlusive disease.



Synthesized oligos dominated the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by product, in 2018



Based on product, the market is segmented into synthesized oligos, reagents, and equipment. The synthesized oligos segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing applications of synthesized oligos in therapeutics, research, and diagnostics.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period



Geographically, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America was the largest regional market for oligonucleotide synthesis. The North American market is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing availability of synthesized oligos, along with an increase in R&D funding and activities in the North American region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

4.2 Synthesized Oligos Market, By Product

4.3 Synthesized Oligos Market, By Type

4.4 Asia Pacific: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Research Application and Country (2019)

4.5 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By therapeutic Application

4.6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By End User

4.7 Geographic Snapshot: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Molecular Diagnostics and Clinical Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Investments and R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2.1.3 Rise in Venture Capital Investments

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Price Erosion of Synthesized Oligos

5.2.2.2 Lack of A Unified Set of Regulations for therapeutic Oligos

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Asian Markets

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Large-Scale Synthesis of Oligos

5.2.4.2 Delivery of Oligonucleotide Drugs to Specific Targets



6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Synthesized Oligos

6.2.1 Synthesized Oligos Market, By Product

6.2.1.1 Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs

6.2.1.1.1 Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs Dominate the Synthesized Oligos Market, By Product

6.2.1.2 Primers

6.2.1.2.1 Growing Research Activity Drives the Market for Primers

6.2.1.3 Probes

6.2.1.3.1 Probes are Designed to Detect Various Infectious Agents

6.2.1.4 Intermediate-Scale Synthesized Oligos

6.2.1.4.1 The Increasing Demand for Synthesized Oligos and Innovations in Manufacturing Techniques Drives the Market.

6.2.1.5 Large-Scale Synthesized Oligos

6.2.1.5.1 Increasing Demand for Large Quantities of Modified and Unmodified Oligos to Drive the Market

6.2.1.6 Linkers & Adaptors

6.2.1.6.1 Linkers are Used to Add Restriction Sites in DNA

6.2.2 Synthesized Oligos Market, By Type

6.2.2.1 Predesigned Oligos

6.2.2.1.1 Predesigned Oligos Dominate the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Type

6.2.2.2 Custom Oligos

6.2.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Clinical and Pre-Clinical Research to Drive the Market for Custom Oligos

6.3 Reagents

6.4 Equipment



7 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Therapeutic Applications

7.2.1 DNA & Antisense Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies

7.2.1.1 Dna & Antisense Oligos Form the Largest Segment in the Therapeutic Applications Market

7.2.2 RNAi Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies

7.2.2.1 Significant Initiatives By Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies to Drive the Market for RNAi Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies

7.2.3 Cpg Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies

7.2.3.1 This Market Segment is in the Initial Stage, and Significant Growth Might Be Observed During the Forecast Period

7.3 Diagnostic Applications

7.4 Research Applications

7.4.1 PCR

7.4.1.1 Increasing Use of PCR in Research to Drive Market Growth

7.4.2 QPCR

7.4.2.1 Its Cost-Effectiveness, Concurrent Monitoring of Expression Levels of Multiple Genetic Messages in Real-Time, and High Sensitivity Make QPCR A Vital Tool for Quantification of Nucleic Acids

7.4.3 Sequencing

7.4.3.1 Advancements in Sequencing Technologies and Low Cost to Drive the Market for Sequencing Applications

7.4.4 Gene Synthesis

7.4.4.1 Increasing Applications of Gene Synthesis and Low Cost to Drive the Market for This Application Segment

7.4.5 Other Research Applications



8 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of Oligos Due to the Significant Number of Inpatient and Outpatient Visits

8.3 Academic Research Institutes

8.3.1 Academic Researchers Primarily Use Oligos for Genetic Engineering, PCR Activities, and High-Throughput SequencingA Major Factor Driving Market Growth

8.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.4.1 Growing Applications of Oligos in Drug Discovery & therapeutics to Drive the Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis Among these End Users

8.5 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.5.1 Diagnostic Laboratories Register High Growth in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Due to the Increasing Significance of Oligos in Molecular Diagnostics



9 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Government Initiatives and Strategic Developments By Market Players to Drive Market Growth in the Country

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Initiatives and Funding in Synthetic Biology and Genomics to Drive the Market in the Country

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Presence of A Large Number of Academic Research Institutes to Support Market Growth

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Boost R&D Activities in the Country

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Growth in the Life Science Industry to Drive the Market for Oligonucleotides Synthesis in the UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Increasing Research Activities to Drive the Market for Oligonucleotides Synthesis in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Government Initiatives to Drive the Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis

9.3.6 RoE

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Biotechnology Industry in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Increasing Awareness Through Conferences and Workshops to Drive the Market in the Country

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Government Initiatives to Promote Synthetic Biology to Drive the Market in the Country

9.4.4 RoAPAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Development in Genomics to Aid Market Growth in Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Increasing Awareness About Advancements in Oligonucleotides to Drive the Market

9.5.3 Rolatam

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

10.3.2 Product Launches, Upgrades, and Approvals

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Acquisitions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2017)

10.4.1 Vanguards

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Players

10.4.4 Emerging Players

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2018)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Starting Blocks

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6 Author's Dive-Vendor Comparison Matrix for Start-Ups: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Agilent Technologies

11.2 ADTbio

11.3 Bioautomation (Acquired by LGC)

11.4 Bio-Synthesis Inc.

11.5 Biogen

11.6 Eurofins Genomics

11.7 Eurogentec

11.8 GE Healthcare

11.9 Genscript

11.10 Genedesign (Part of Ajinomoto)

11.11 Integrated DNA Technologies (Acquired by Danaher Corporation)

11.12 LGC Biosearch Technologies

11.13 Merck KGaA

11.14 Nitto Denko Avecia

11.15 Sarepta Therapeutics

11.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.17 Trilink Biotechnologies (Part of Maravai Lifesciences)



