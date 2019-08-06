Mobify Announces Mobify Front-end as a Service on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Customers can launch a modern, headless commerce architecture connecting Mobify’s API-driven Front-end as a Service to Salesforce Commerce Cloud and any CMS

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobify today announced the launch of its Front-end as a Service on Salesforce AppExchange . The API-driven front-end integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud to enable businesses to quickly launch a headless commerce approach featuring fast, immersive experiences across screens with Progressive Web Apps, Accelerated Mobile Pages, and native apps – all from a single codebase.



By providing a headless commerce front-end for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Mobify’s Front-end as a Service allows organizations to activate the value of backend systems by connecting both Salesforce Commerce Cloud and the CMS directly to the front-end. Isolating customer-facing experiences from backend changes can unlock agility in headless ecosystems, empowering teams to do lighter, more frequent front-end deployments to accelerate their front-end wins and knowledge.

Mobify’s Front-end as a Service is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EtEufUAF .

As an API-driven front-end solution for headless architectures, Mobify’s Front-End as a Service helps businesses speed time to market by reducing the need to build and run costly and time-consuming custom experiences from scratch. With Mobify, teams need not spend their time on foundational frameworks, design systems, and components that don’t directly add business value.

The Mobify Connector leverages the entire Mobify Front-end as a Service, which includes:

A scalable Application Delivery Network to deploy, host, and manage high-performing front-end apps

A comprehensive set of developer tools to build, test, and deploy amazing shopping experiences with Progressive Web Apps, Accelerated Mobile Pages, and native apps on a single codebase

A powerful API-friendly integration architecture that integrates ecommerce, CMS, personalization, analytics, and third-party platforms and empowers teams to easily, swap, or remove any backend system

Comments on the News:

“Launching on Salesforce AppExchange is a critical step to showcase for customers how the headless architecture ecosystem has worked to ensure global, auto-scaled, performance-optimized experiences that easily integrate with enterprise ecommerce, CMS, and other applications,” said Mobify CEO Igor Faletski.

German beauty giant Cosnova, which has three major brands including essence, the highest-selling cosmetics brand across Europe, is undertaking a headless approach using Mobify as the front-end for ecommerce, CMS, personalization, and other technologies. According to Cosnova Chief Digital Officer Dirk Lauber, “With Mobify we’re able to have a much more flexible, modular digital architecture where the customer experience components on the front-end can evolve for each brand without having to build and maintain duplicate code and integrations to our backend systems. For our customers, this means we will be able to deliver much more consistent and reliable experiences in our content, pricing, promotions, and inventory across all channels and enable innovation in our customer journeys.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6.5 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Mobify

Mobify’s Front-end as a Service is an API-driven front-end that unlocks the agility of a headless commerce approach and powers fast, immersive experiences with Progressive Web Apps, Accelerated Mobile Pages, and native apps. The enterprise front-end separates the customer-facing experience from backend systems to unlock agility, future-proof customer experience investments, and activate the value of backend systems. Mobify drove over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value via Front-end as a Service in 2018 and is projecting to double that in 2019. Customers include digital innovators like Lancôme, Pandora, Debenhams, Paula’s Choice, Crabtree & Evelyn, Mackage, Syo & Kioa, Carnival Cruise Line, Ann Summers, and Hobbycraft.

