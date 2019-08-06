More Tampa Area Business Leaders Needed for Hillsborough County CEOs in Schools Initiative

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 18, nearly 180 Tampa Bay area CEOs will volunteer an entire day at Hillsborough County public elementary schools as part of a new educational initiative, CEOs in Schools.



A Vistra Communications (Vistra) initiative, in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools, CEOs in Schools serves to connect business leaders with the workforce of the future. CEOs will see, hear and do the things that our public school educators and students experience and gain a new perspective on the role of schools in preparing students for success in the future workforce.

“We hope CEOs in Schools will further engage the community with our schools by helping community leaders understand and embrace the daily operations, while benefiting our students and staff with these valuable partnerships,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins.

Vistra President and CEO Brian Butler was the CEO mentor to former Mort Elementary School Principal, Woodland Johnson, through the Council for Educational Change’s PASS (Partnership to Advance School Success) program. Butler spent an entire day at the school, teaching, serving lunch and performing a wide range of duties. The experience ignited a desire to challenge fellow CEOs to get involved and spend a day in local schools. Vistra’s relationship with Mort Elementary continues to grow. Today, Butler and the entire Vistra team regularly volunteer, host student leaders at the company headquarters, sponsor teacher appreciation events and support other school initiatives.

“We need more CEOs to join us. When our educators and CEOs work together, we all win - students, businesses and the community,” noted Butler.

As an initiative under Vistra’s 1 Day of Change program, CEOs in Schools is a catalyst for big advances that are possible from just one day of change.

CEOs or most senior executives interested in participating may learn more at 1DayofChange.com and sign up under the “Get Involved” tab. Spots are filling up quickly, so don’t delay . Once a school selection is a made, participants receive an email with program information and next steps. For questions about CEOs in Schools, please contact Jamie Needham at 813.961.4700 ext. 201 or by email at JamieN@ConsultVistra.com.

This initiative is not possible without support from sponsors including Hillsborough Education Foundation, Tampa Bay Times and Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine, and partners Jameis Winston's Dream Forever Foundation, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, North Tampa Chamber of Commerce, South Tampa Chamber of Commerce and Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce.

Interested media should contact Kendra Cummings at 813.961.4700 ext. 206 or by email at Kendra@ConsultVistra.com.

About Vistra

Vistra is an award-winning, full-service, integrated marketing communications and consulting agency headquartered in Tampa, Florida, serving clients across the United States and beyond. Vistra is an SBA 8(a) Certified and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The company was named the 2016 SBA Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year for the South Florida District, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year for 2016 (21-50 employees) as well as ranked number one in the Top PR Firms in the Tampa Bay area according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal in 2016, 2017 and 2018. For more information about Vistra, please call 813.961.4700 or visit www.ConsultVistra.com.

