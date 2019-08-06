Vitiligo Treatment Market to Reach US$ 1,944.5 Mn by 2026; Ever Rising Demand for Advanced Treatment Options to Propel Market, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Vitiligo Treatment Market Research report include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., and other players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vitiligo treatment market is likely to gain impetus from an ever rising demand for innovative and modern treatment options for vitiligo. According to Fortune Business Insights, titled, “ Vitiligo Treatment Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global vitiligo treatment market was valued at US$ 1,243.8 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,944.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period.

In terms of treatment, the global vitiligo treatment market is grouped into topical treatment, surgical procedures, light therapy, and others. Amongst these, the topical treatment segment had held majority of the vitiligo treatment market share. This is because of the increasing patient pool, need for numerous treatment methods for vitiligo, and an increasing number of research and development activities. However, lack of awareness regarding the available vitiligo treatment and reduction in the diagnosis rate may hamper the vitiligo treatment market growth.



Increasing Number of Vitiligo Patients to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global vitiligo treatment market is geographically divided into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, in Asia Pacific, India, China, and the other Southeast Asian countries have been witnessing huge patient pools of vitiligo. This has further resulted in an urgent requirement for effective treatment options available of vitiligo. The markets of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, on the other hand are expected witness notable grow in the near future. This is because darker skinned individuals who suffer from vitiligo are demanding for modern methods of treatment that would help the condition become less noticeable on them.

In North America, the vitiligo treatment market was valued at US$ 314.1 Mn in 2018. This is because of a rise in the research and development activities and an increasing adoption of vitiligo treatment. Numerous healthcare providers in the U.S., are also implementing advanced technologies in the treatment of vitiligo. Also, the number of vitiligo affected populace is growing rapidly there. In Europe, an unmet need for advanced treatment options is likely to boost vitiligo treatment market growth. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific will witness a remarkably high CAGR during the forthcoming years. This is likely to occur because of huge patient pool in the region.

Key Players Focus on Effective Medicine Launch to Strengthen Market Position

Incyte Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, based in the U.S., announced the result of its dose-ranging, randomized, vehicle-controlled, and double-blind Phase 2 study evaluating ruxolitinib cream, an anti-inflammatory, nonsteroidal, and JAK inhibitor therapy in patients with vitiligo between the age group of 18 to 75 years of age. The results were out after 24 weeks. The study met its primary goal and treated many patients with the help of ruxolitinib cream for 24 weeks. The results were presented at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology in Italy. The positive result supports the potential of ruxolitinib cream in providing novel treatment for chronic autoimmune disease.



Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., a multinational pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Hyderabad, announced the launch of Melgain in June 2014. Melgain is a lotion that is considered to be the first peptide-based drug for vitiligo. The lotion is effective and very safe to use for the treatment of vitiligo for children and adults.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the global vitiligo treatment market. Some of them are Bausch Health Companies Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., and other players.

Vitiligo Treatment Market Players

Incyte Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Other players



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Prevalence of vitiligo by key countries Pipeline analysis Recent industry developments - mergers & acquisitions Recent developments in R&D





Global Vitiligo Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Topical Treatment Light Therapy Surgical Procedures Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Nonsegmental Vitiligo Segmental Vitiligo Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Aesthetic Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



