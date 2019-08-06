Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Receives $1.5 Million Investment from Texas Capital Bank

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Texas Capital Community Development Corporation (TCCDC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank, has awarded the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) a $1.5 million community development loan. This three-year investment expands upon TCCDC’s initial investment of $750,000 in 2017 and will finance the construction or rehabilitation of affordable single family and multifamily homes through TSAHC’s Texas Housing Impact Fund.





The Texas Housing Impact Fund provides short and long-term loans to affordable housing developers, with a focus on empowering the local nonprofit builders that create healthy, high-quality living environments for low-to-moderate income Texans. By offering a variety of loan products at below market interest rates, the fund ensures that developers have the capital they need to build affordable housing options in Texas. To date, the Texas Housing Impact Fund has provided more than $15 million in financing to support the construction or rehabilitation of 217 single family homes and 1,988 rental units for low and moderate-income households.





Texas Capital Bank and its subsidiary Texas Capital Community Development Corporation have also awarded TSAHC a renewable, three-year $15,000 grant in conjunction with the community development loan. This grant will also provide critical support to the fund, allowing TSAHC to keep interest rates low for partner developers and to provide more funding for quality housing developments.





“We are very grateful to Texas Capital Bank and the Texas Capital Community Development Corporation for their continued support,” said David Long, TSAHC President. “The original investment enabled TSAHC to provide below market-rate financing for The Chicon, a 28-unit condominium complex constructed by Chestnut Neighborhood Redevelopment Corporation in East Austin. This renewed investment will enable us to finance the construction or rehabilitation of at least 30 additional homes over the next three years, giving 30 more Texas families a safe, affordable place to call home.”





“We are more than happy to support TSAHC in their financing of affordable housing projects,” said Robert Franco, Senior Vice President for Texas Capital Bank. “This investment in TSAHC’s Texas Housing Impact Fund increases the availability of high quality affordable housing in the communities we serve and reinforces our commitment to Texas families.”





For more information about TSAHC and the Texas Housing Impact Fund, visit: https://www.tsahc.org/developers/loan-products

###

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bank is a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. We are headquartered in Texas working with clients throughout the state and across the country. Texas Capital Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI) and is recognized as a Forbes Best Banks in America and the Dallas Morning News’ Top 100 Places to Work company. To find out why we’re the Best Business Bank in Texas®, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

About Texas Capital Community Development Corporation

Texas Capital Community Development Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank that focuses on financing affordable housing projects, housing for the elderly and transitional housing for the homeless. TCCDC also offers loans and equity investments for small businesses that create jobs in low- or moderate-income areas, in addition to loans to nonprofits providing services to the community.

About Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is a statewide non-profit organization created by the Texas Legislature whose mission is to serve the housing needs of low-income Texans and other underserved populations who do not have comparable housing options through conventional financial channels. For more information, please visit www.tsahc.org.

Michael Wilt Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation 512-334-2157 mwilt@tsahc.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.