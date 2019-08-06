TENNESSEE’S BRYAN COLLEGE JOINS D2L FAMILY

E&I Partnership a Key Reason Bryan Chose Brightspace as their New Learning Platform

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee is the latest higher education institution to join the D2L Brightspace family.

“D2L's partnership with E&I was important for us because it provides many benefits — especially an assurance of integrity in continuing to provide excellence in education,” said Mandi Sullivan, Director of Academic Programs at Bryan College. “Their commitment to continual improvement, proactively seeking to meet market demand, and choosing to partner with educators to provide the best for learners all highlight D2L as the premier leader in learning management technology.”

Bryan College is a small liberal-arts, non-denominational Christian college founded in 1930. The school has nearly 1200 full-time students online and on campus and seeks to assist in the personal growth and development of qualified students by providing an education based upon an integrated understanding of the Bible and the liberal arts.

The college was unhappy with their legacy system — which did not provide adequate customer service, had an excessive amount of downtime and did not feature the data and analytical power that the growing institution required.

Sullivan says that, in selecting Brightspace, Bryan College found a learning platform that features:

“Faculty loved that there is just so much built into Brightspace that is user-friendly and intuitive. The layout was very eye-catching for faculty, especially being able to have the table of contents arranged how they want.” Gradebook: “The ease of entering grades manually definitely swayed the faculty in favor of Brightspace.”

"Bryan is excited to partner with D2L as we both seek to better serve our students and their learning experience. Brightspace is an industry leader. Through partnering with Brightspace, Bryan College will be able to provide to our students the very best in learning technologies," said Dr. Douglas Mann, Provost and Vice President of Academics.

“Having such an overwhelming vote of confidence from a new client is a real honour for us,” said Jeremy Auger, Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re looking forward to a long and productive partnership with Bryan College as they equip their students for the world of work and for service to their communities.”

