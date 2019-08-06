Back to School Fast Meals are on the Menu with Lekue’s Microwave Grill

Paninis, Burgers, Chicken Tenders, Veggies, Quesadillas and more

Keep grilling this Fall but bring it indoors with the new Lékué Microwave Grill. This 10-inch long grill transforms a regular microwave oven into a microwave grill. The grill is designed for cooking paninis, burgers, vegetables, chicken breasts, quesadillas and more.

The Lékué Microwave Grill features a top and a bottom microwave-safe metal plate. The microwaves from the oven cook food through the plates achieving seared, evenly cooked foods in minutes. The result is perfectly cooked foods with grill marks and caramelized flavors. Meals are ready in a fraction of the time required to grill foods on an outdoor grill or on the stovetop. A chicken breast, for instance, takes 15 minutes to cook in a hot pan on the stovetop. The same chicken breast takes just 5 minutes using this microwave grill.

The Lékué Microwave Grill features handles for carrying and silicone bands that hold the plates pressed against the chicken, hamburgers, steaks, sandwiches, fish or veggies. The grill fits in nearly all microwave ovens and can be stored in the microwave oven or on a shelf or in a cabinet. The microwave grill retails for $40. It is dishwasher safe. For more information, recipes and to purchase, visit Lekue at www.lekueusa.com.

