DigitalAMN’s Reg A+ Interest Shows Promise as Blockstack and OrgHarvest Become First SEC Qualified Offerings in Crypto and Cannabis Cultivation

Through TruCrowd Services, DigitalAMN Sees Benefit in Supporting Reg. A+ Offerings for Crypto and Cannabis Ventures

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today, that DigitalAMN’s interest in TruCrowd Services, LLC., may prove invaluable, as the crypto and cannabis cultivation companies, Blockstack PBC and OrgHarvest, Inc., respectively, make history in becoming the first SEC Qualified Regulation A (Reg. A+) Offerings in their respective markets.



“Being the ‘first’ to qualify for Reg A+ offerings in crypto and cannabis is an unforgettable accomplishment,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “It’s thrilling to see, that to a larger degree at least, what the SEC appears to have done – we believe – is, improved the environment for both decentralized applications and cannabis companies that ‘touch the plant’, by setting achievable standards for these industries to access the capital markets. For our ‘crowd support’ marketing services firm, which partly focuses on marketing Reg. A+ endeavors, this is essentially a ‘thumbs up’ for DigitalAMN to aggressively support crypto and cannabis offerings. Particularly, as TruCrowd Services may most often leverage those types of crowdfunding portals that are more specific to blockchain/cryptocurrency and cannabis.”

Blockstack - #CantBeEvil

Over 165 applications have been built on the Blockstack decentralized network thus far. Thousands of DApps have already been developed on Ethereum and an estimated $2.9 Billion in global spending is anticipated to occur on Nakamoto’s 220 terabyte Blockchain in 2019. While Bitcoin, Ether and the other crypto movers remain largely unregulated, regulators seem satisfied enough that Blockstack’s token offering has initially passed their high standards for disclosure and transparency. Now, having the ability to regulate this particular token, it is expected that more companies will follow suit, slowly easing the doubts that have plagued the crypto industry to-date.

As noted in the BlockStack announcement, “It is a truly groundbreaking day for decentralized technology and by extension, fundamental digital rights. By building technology that 'can’t be evil' by design; trusting centralized organizations to make the right choice is replaced by mathematical proofs.”

Under Reg A+, Blockstack will conduct a $28 Million offering.

OrgHarvest – #ADopeDeal

OrgHarvest, a new client of DigitalAMN, is a recreational marijuana and cannabis cultivation company, focused on providing high quality flower and oils, with high THC values, to retail marijuana stores, manufacturers and other cultivation facilities. On the heels of the 2016 regulatory easing, OrgHarvest [OTC: ORGH] launched operations in Las Vegas, Nevada; expected to employ a high-tech, 142,000-square-foot glass greenhouse imported from the Netherlands and have a production capacity of 750 pounds per week.

Under Reg A+, Tier 1, OrgHarvest will conduct a $2.5 million offering as the initial round of an anticipated $20M raise.

Crypto and cannabis related offerings such as Blockstack and OrgHarvest, are the type of ventures that DigitalAMN ultimately looks to make available to DATI shareholders through its equity portfolio. DigitalAMN management also looks to leverage Titles III and IV of the JOBS Act, to make these types of investment opportunities available to everyday people; listing similar types of ventures on industry focused funding portals like CryptoLaunch and Fundanna – both verticals of the TruCrowd, Inc. ‘Family of Funding Portals’.

While BlockStack is not a DigitalAMN client, OrgHarvest currently is (see: DigitalAMN’s Information. Disclosure. Disclaimer.). OrgHarvest, a publicly traded company, has listed its Reg. A+ on Fundanna.com through TruCrowd Services, LLC. And, where other blockchain and crypto companies continue to qualify for Reg. A+, DigitalAMN will aim to work with those types of ventures the caliber of BlockStack, to facilitate token based Reg. A+ offerings on blockchain and crypto focused funding portals.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com

Client-Company

DigitalAMN’s Information. Disclosure. Disclaimer.

