Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation’s student team set to arrive for US Summer exhibition tour

Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation’s student team begins their Summer exhibition tour with stops in Massachusetts, New York and Ohio on August 18th.

We provide our children the opportunity to travel to the US and serve as youth ambassadors for Israel. It's a phenomenal thing to witness, they learn so much through this unique educational experience” — Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation’s student team will begin their 2019 Summer exhibition tour with stops in Massachusetts, New York and Ohio on August 18th.

On Friday, August 16th the team of Israeli students will arrive in New York City from Tel Aviv for a 10-day tour. The first exhibition and fundraiser will take place in East Hampton, New York on Sunday, August 18th. The team will travel from the east end of Long Island (New York) to Beechmont, OH (Cleveland) then Chestnut Hill, MA (Boston) and then back to Long Island, wrapping up with a trip to the opening day of the US OPEN on August 26th, before heading back to Israel later that evening.

The August tour schedule includes the following exhibitions and events:

Sunday, August 18th: East Hampton, NY – East Hampton Indoor Tennis

Tuesday, August 20th: Beechmont, OH – Beechmont Country Club

Thursday, August 22nd: Chestnut Hill, MA*- Private Home

Saturday, August 24th: Southampton, NY* - Private Home

Sunday, August 25th: Westhampton Beach, NY* - Private Event

Note: Attendance to ALL events requires registration; *Invitation Only

The team includes a diverse group of student athletes from Israel, ranging in age from 10 -15, and their coach, representing the various Israel Tennis & Education Centers.

During their US appearances, in addition to playing tennis, they will share their personal stories about what the ITEC has meant to them, their families and the communities in which they live. One of the young men on the team is the #1 ranked player in Israel for his age group and calls the ITEC his second home where he studies, learns English, sees his friends and of course, practices his tennis. For him and so many others, the ITEC represents a safe and nurturing educational environment in which children of all backgrounds learn vital life values and skills while providing a framework for physical fitness and wellness through sports.



This special tour officially launches the organization’s name change from Israel Tennis Centers to Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC). The ITEC is celebrating its extraordinary legacy that has taken them from 1 Center in 1976 to 14 Centers and growing strong, while impacting over 500,000 youth in Israel.

“We are thrilled to provide our children the opportunity to travel to the US and serve as youth ambassadors for Israel in communities abroad,” states Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development. “It is a phenomenal thing to witness, these children learn so much through this unique educational experience and meet the wonderful people who support them.”

Over the last 43 years the Israel Tennis & Education Centers have grown and evolved into one of the largest social service agencies for children in Israel and in doing so has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children, of all faiths, many living on or below the poverty level, by educating and empowering them through academic enrichment, sports and mentoring, igniting hope and opening pathways to a successful future for them and for Israel, now and for generations to come.

The goal of Israel Tennis & Education Centers is to ensure that every child in Israel is healthy, educated, equal and equipped to pursue their dreams, without religious, economic or social barriers, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

"Through the skills learned on and off the court, we teach our children in an environment of inclusiveness, unity, respect, diversity and caring," states Glodstein. "As we believe, this will set them on the path to building lasting peace within their communities."

“It’s a privilege for me to interact with my Jewish friends and build new friendships through the years. We don’t feel that there are any differences between us. We are all equal. And feel that the tennis center is such a peaceful place.” states Rand, a 15-year-old Arab young woman from Haifa, currently touring with this team of ITEC student athletes.

The organization has created a model of ethnic integration through sports in a safe environment where each and every child is afforded the opportunity to play, dream, learn and make friends within a peaceful community. Through its social impact programs, a wide range of children are served, including youth at risk, immigrants from Ethiopian and Russia and children with special needs, from autism and ADHD to Down Syndrome as well as those with developmental and physical disabilities.

For more information or to attend these exhibitions and events, please go to: www.itecenters.org or contact Yoni Yair, VP of Development at 954-480-6333 or yyair@itecenters.org ITEC exhibitions and events are open to the public, unless otherwise noted, advanced registration is required. Tax-deductible contributions are greatly appreciated.

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITEC) is 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the mediums of education and sport to enhance the development of 20,000 Israeli youth

annually. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITEC has helped over 500,000 children, many of whom come from outlying and underserved towns throughout Israel. The 14 Israel Tennis & Education Centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. www.ITECenters.org

