Weidmüller Partners with JAGGAER for Digital Transformation of Supplier Management and Procurement Processes

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces a partnership with Weidmüller Group , a German electrical connectivity and electronics technology company, for a complete digital transformation of Weidmüller’s procurement processes, beginning with supplier management.



Weidmüller selected JAGGAER to extend the digitalization of strategic and operational procurement, replace legacy systems and enhance process automation. The Weidmüller project team sought a procurement technology partner with industry expertise, a clear understanding of purchasing processes, and an extensive product portfolio that offers even more opportunities for purchasing process automation in the future. By requirement, the selected solution would have to map all essential processes and data on one platform.

“Our goal is to make the company’s procurement competitive today and for the future. The opportunities offered by digitalization are an important element in this. With the JAGGAER solution, we are implementing a central platform for all systems and data sources for strategic purchasing as well as for operational order processing,” explains Claas Radtke, Executive Vice President Global Procurement at Weidmüller.

The JAGGAER ONE spend management platform provides Weidmüller with an innovative solution that can grow with the company, providing enhanced transparency to the entire purchasing process. In the future, 70% of orders will be mapped in a highly automated procure-to-pay process.

“With the JAGGAER solution, we are counting on a supplier portal that is as simple, flexible and transparent as our CRM," says Stephan Brakmann, Head of Procurement Excellence at Weidmüller.

“JAGGAER is delighted to be working with an innovative customer like Weidmüller, that understands the power of a digital transformation initiative. The company’s many years of vertical sector expertise and our flexible solution platform provide a perfect starting point for long-term cooperation and a close partnership with this premier technology company,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO, JAGGAER.

The first implementation phase of JAGGAER’s supplier management solution has already been initiated, and the JAGGAER SCM solution is in preparation. In the future, day-to-day operational processes will be automated. Strategic purchasing and operational supply chain management will have more resources at their disposal to concentrate on core tasks and will be able to focus on further digitalization and innovation development.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.



About Weidmüller

Weidmüller has manufacturing plants, sales companies and representations in 80 countries. The company employs approximately 4,900 people worldwide. Weidmüller is predominantly active with its products in mechanical engineering, process industries, energy generation and renewable energies, transport technology, building infrastructure and device manufacturers. In the financial year 2018 Weidmüller generated revenues of approximately € 823 million, an increase of 11 percent on the previous year.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .



JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.