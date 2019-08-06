Health Data Vision Announces Corporate Rebranding, Changes Name to Reveleer

/EIN News/ -- GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveleer, formerly known as Health Data Vision, is a secure integrated cloud-based platform. As a healthcare software company that uniquely supports managed care organizations in the Medicare, Commercial and Medicaid markets, the rebranding consisted of three key updates: an updated corporate brand identity including new name and logo, a defined approach as a software provider for payers, and significant improvements to the Risk Adjustment modules of the Reveleer platform.



“Our ever-changing industry landscape requires a unique approach in the way health plans and the companies that serve them work together to produce the best outcomes. Our transformation begins with our name,” said Jay Ackerman, CEO. Taking a cue from its new name, Reveleer’s mission is to reveal the path to gaining total control, choice, and transparency in the way payers manage their government programs.

Reveleer is a platform for Payers to execute retrospective and prospective programs for Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment, across all lines of business. The platform’s streamlined and centralized approach provides users with multiple capabilities including a powerful provider outreach module with advanced telephony, multi-modal secure record retrieval (fax, EMR, third-party, mail, sFTP, etc.), automated document intake and QA, medical record review (coding and abstraction), analytics and robust reporting.

Reveleer aims to automate the traditionally manual process of record retrieval and review by utilizing the latest technologies including Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Machine Learning.

“Our new identity reflects our mission to empower payers through the transition to independently manage their programs while building a strong community of healthcare change agents to progress a long overdue shift in our industry,” said Ryan Peterson, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth. “Payers nationwide derive extraordinary value by utilizing our solutions and we expect strong, continued growth as word of our platform is spread.”



Reveleer is a healthcare software and services company that empowers payers in all lines of business to take control over their risk adjustment and quality improvement programs. The Reveleer platform enables payers to independently execute and manage every aspect of provider outreach, retrieval, coding, abstraction and reporting – all under one single platform. Leveraging its technology, proprietary data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer also supports payers with full record retrieval and review services to support financial performance and improved member outcomes.

