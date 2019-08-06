FleetZoo Selected as a Top 100 Rising Startup Company of 2019

FleetZoo will be featured with leading startups from around the world in the 7th Annual Startup of the Year Award at SOTY Summit 19

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FleetZoo LLC, a provider of advanced last-mile route optimization solutions, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the 7th Annual Startup of the Year Global Competition & Summit in October. Taking place in Downtown Memphis and powered by Established and Start Co., the seventh annual installment of the event will see 100 startups from around the globe present their game-changing products and services.FleetZoo will join the ranks of great companies that have passed through these events over the past decade such as GrubHub, ShearShare, Maxwell Health, Groupon and Uber.“FleetZoo offers its customers powerful route optimization solutions that cut costs and increase profits. The Startup of the Year event will be a great way to showcase our company’s growth, and our customers’ successes.” said FleetZoo founder and CEO, Mansooreh Mollaghasemi.FleetZoo will compete in a private pitch round and demonstrate their innovation at the SOTY Showcase.“Our focus at FleetZoo is the ‘last mile’ problem,” Ms. Mollaghasemi commented further. “Getting service providers and goods to the consumers’ doorstep—in the most efficient way possible—that is a huge challenge for companies around the world. Our customers have that problem solved, because with FleetZoo their employees spend less time driving and more time with their customers.”ABOUT FLEETZOOAt FleetZoo we provide a unique platform designed from “Day 1” for both seamless integration and comprehensive standalone function, combined with our unrivaled experience in delivering complex mission-critical applications. At the core of our last mile route optimization solutions is a powerful proprietary artificial intelligence engine. This enterprise-level power is combined with a user interface that is comprehensive, easy to use, and affordable for every business, while our integration features enable easy addition of FleetZoo technology to customer and partner applications. For more information, please go to www.FleetZoo.com . FleetZoo is a registered trademark of FleetZoo LLC.FLEETZOO MEDIA CONTACT: Walt Wilson, Vice President, 407.287.6772, wwilson@fleetzoo.comABOUT ESTABLISHED AND STARTUP OF THE YEARStartup of the Year is powered by Established, a consultancy focused on helping organizations with innovation, startup, and communication strategies. Created by the talent responsible for building the Tech.Co brand (acquired by an international publishing company), Established leverages decades of experience to help collaborators further (or create) brands & accomplish important goals.STARTUP OF THE YEAR MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Boone, Director of Marketing & Events, Jessica@est.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.