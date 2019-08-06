Electronics Manufacturing Conference to Host 130 Technical Presentations Over Four Days in Rosemont, Illinois
Fifteen half-day professional development courses will be offered Sunday and Monday from expert instructors on topics including Design, Stencil Printing, Soldering Profiles, Process Troubleshooting, Solder Joint Reliability, Reflow, Wave Soldering, Defect Analysis, Cleaning, Bottom Termination Component (BTC) issues, and more.
NASA, Lockheed Martin Space and Lenovo Corporation will provide keynote presentations. All attendees are invited to experience this complimentary offering along with numerous events for engineers and professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry while attending SMTA International.
Over 160 exhibiting companies will display equipment, materials, and services at the Electronics Manufacturing Exhibition, which will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24 - 25. Other attractions on the show floor include demonstrations from John Deere Electronic Solutions and presentations on assembly basics for young professionals and new engineers.
For full details and registration information, visit www.smta.org/smtai.
About SMTA
The Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA), established in 1984, is a non-profit international association of companies and individuals involved in all aspects of the electronics industry. The Association is dedicated to the advancement of the electronics industry through member education and interaction.
Learn more on our website www.smta.org.
