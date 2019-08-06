Deputy speaker of South Korea parliament arrives in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 6 - The Deputy Speaker of South Korea parliament, Lee Juyong, arrived this Tuesday morning in Luanda for a 2-day working visit aimed at strengthening friendly and cooperation relation between the two countries. ,

The South Korean MP, who leads a delegation integrated by six lawmakers, was welcomed at Luanda 04 de Fevereiro International Airport by the Deputy Speaker of Angolan parliament, Suzana Melo, along with other individualities.

ANGOP learnt the agenda includes an audience with Angolan president, João Lourenço, and meeting with parliament speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

To recall that last Monday the Angolan parliament speaker received in an audience the South Korean ambassador,Kim Chang-Sik.

