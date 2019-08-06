Bob Mills Furniture Partners with Blue Ridge to Automate Inventory and Reduce Overstock

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge Global announced today that Bob Mills Furniture Co. LLC, a privately-owned furniture retailer, has selected Blue Ridge to enhance forecasting capabilities, manage variable lead times, reduce overstocks and automate inventory across its nine locations in Oklahoma and Texas.



Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., Bob Mills Furniture has more than 400 employees. Its distribution center, located in Fort Worth, TX., stores high quality and affordable furniture and accessories for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms, in addition to mattresses and home accents.

With its extensive inventory catalog representing all price points and home decorating styles, Bob Mills Furniture needed a technology partner that could streamline its complex supply chain operations. Blue Ridge’s successful relationship with City Furniture was a key factor in Bob Mills Furniture’s purchasing decision.

“Blue Ridge’s technology capabilities and their previous work with similar furniture retailers proved significant—we knew they had the ability to address our business pain-points and complexities,” said Bob Mills, president, Bob Mills Furniture.

Blue Ridge supply chain technology automates Bob Mills Furniture’s standard order quantities (SOQs) and minimum order quantities (MOQs), and provides accurate seasonal forecasting, reducing overstock and decreasing operational costs.

“We needed technology that better managed variable lead times and provided statistical forecasting,” Mills said.

Today’s competitive retail marketplace makes inventory and forecasting accuracy all the more important. “Retailers must ensure their supply chain technology is precise—having to explain to a customer why a must-have item is on backorder and won’t ship for another week can not only cost a sale, it can lead to a one-star review online, damaging your brand,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge.

About Bob Mills Furniture

Bob Mills Furniture Co., LLC opened its doors for business on July 3, 1971. Currently, Bob Mills Furniture has nine locations, one in Oklahoma City, one in Tulsa, and seven in Texas; Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Temple, Waco and San Antonio. The corporate headquarters is located in Oklahoma City with a distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. The company employs over 400 employees, many of them working for the company for over 25 years. For more information, go to www.bobmillsfurniture.com .

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

