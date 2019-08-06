CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PVTL, FDX, EQT and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

Class Period: investors who purchased common stock pursuant or traceable to the April 2018 initial public offering and/or Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2019

Allegations: Pivotal Software, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (ii) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry’s sentiment shifted away from Pivotal’s principal products because the Company’s products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

Class Period: September 19, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, FedEx Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TNT’s overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT’s large customers permanently took their business to competitors after the Cyberattack; (2) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (3) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (4) FedEx was not on track to achieve TNT synergy targets; and (5) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx’s positive statements about TNT’s recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx’s legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Allegations: EQT Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company’s previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FRED)

Class Period: December 20, 2016 - June 28, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2019

According to the filed complaint, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements concerning the level of regulatory risk faced by the Original Merger and the Revised Merger which would ultimately cause the termination of the Fred’s Asset Purchase Agreement. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements: (i) downplaying or disputing contrary reports from journalists signaling regulatory turbulence in closing the merger; (ii) representing that inside knowledge of the FTC gave confidence that the deal would close.

