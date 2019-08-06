Maximus Announces Availability of Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, The Industry’s First and Only Doorbell with Two Cameras

/EIN News/ -- With top and bottom cameras to eliminate all blind spots, Answer is the most effective security product to fully capture video footage of people and packages at the front door

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximus® , a home security company providing easy-to-install smart home security solutions, today announces the general availability of the Answer DualCam Video Doorbell – the industry’s first and only doorbell to include two cameras (top and bottom).

Answer features two HD cameras to detect people, packages, pets or anything else at your front door, eliminating all blind spots with a 180° field of view and 30-foot range sensor with Night Vision. The dual cameras provide an upgrade to smart doorbells that are currently on the market because it allows the top camera to be tilted upward to capture entire bodies (including faces on a shady porch) within two feet of the door, which are often cut from the frame if the visitor is standing too close to the door.

Answer is enabled by Ambarella’s state-of-the-art high-resolution quad-core S5L-4K chip, and its four cores allow for sophisticated on-chip AI features. The front-facing music quality speaker plays messages, sounds and customizable greetings, while allowing improved two-way communication with visitors. The smart doorbell also uses less power than other video doorbells, provides lower latency and faster connection to the Kuna app to see and speak to visitors, sound an alarm, or dial 911 in the event of an emergency and more.



“When we announced Answer earlier this year, we were met with an overwhelmingly positive response,” said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of Maximus. “On numerous occasions, we heard the same complaint surrounding traditional smart doorbells: they weren’t capturing everything at the front door, including people and packages, so it completely eliminated their purpose if something was stolen or damaged. Answer addresses these concerns and provides an affordable, easy-to-use solution that gives homeowners the best field-of-view yet.”

Answer automatically records a one-minute video when it detects activity and stores recordings within the last two hours on the cloud for free. Each recording includes at least 10 seconds of footage prior to the recorded event to ensure users receive valuable context in regard to the activity, whereas most competitors only start rolling the camera once the action has started. In addition to the free two-hour download and “look back” window in the app, Premium features, like AI detection and extended recording history, are available for affordable subscription fees.



To learn more or place an order for the Answer DualCam Video Doorbell for $199, please visit www.maximuslighting.com .

About Maximus®:

Maximus® is a home security company providing easy-to-install smart home security solutions, in addition to LED bulbs, LED fixtures, LED low voltage and lighting accessories. The current home security product line includes the Maximus Camera Porch Light, Camera Floodlight and Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, all available in various styles and controlled through a mobile app on your smartphone, to prevent burglaries or break-ins. For more about the Maximus brand and its current product line, visit www.maximuslighting.com .

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

Uproar PR for Maximus

321-236-0102 x 233

lcozza@uproarpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.