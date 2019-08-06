AssetMark to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 28, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that it will release financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. AssetMark will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results.



AssetMark invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

Listeners can access the webcast at the AssetMark Investor Relations website at ir.assetmark.com.

Alternatively, the dial-in number for the Conference Call is 866-211-4156 (international dial-in: 647-689-6721); the password is 8763616. Please call in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisers and their clients. AssetMark had an estimated $56 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2019 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

ir@assetmark.com

Media:

Lexy Siegel

Group Gordon

lsiegel@groupgordon.com



SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



