Cadenza Innovation Founder to Share Insights into Energy, Sustainability and Climate Change at Global Events

/EIN News/ -- WILTON, Conn., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of participating at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions, Cadenza Innovation today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud has been invited by several internationally recognized conferences to discuss the new financial models, collaborative partnerships, government policies and technologies driving the world’s unprecedented adoption of clean energy.



Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will deliver an opening keynote at Energy Disruptors – Unite 2019; participate in two sessions at the Fortune Global Sustainability Forum 2019; and is a featured speaker at the Financial Times Energy Transition Strategies Summit North America 2019. Her company, Cadenza Innovation, licenses to manufacturers a patented, next-generation lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery architecture representing industry-best benchmarks in safety, low cost and high-performance. Dubbed the ‘ supercell ,’ the company’s platform is ideally suited for use in transportation, utility/grid and industrial applications.

BloombergNEF (BNEF) estimates in its recent New Energy Outlook 2019 that almost half (48%) of the world’s energy supply will come from solar and wind by 2050 – up from just 7% today. That, in turn, will drive historically high demand for batteries to store energy for times when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining. To that point, BNEF in the same report states that investments in battery technology could reach $840 billion by 2050.

“I am ‘energized’ that we are leveraging the knowledge and lessons learned from 30 years of battery innovation and deploying it, at scale, in applications that address the most urgent of issues. However, combating climate change not only requires advanced technology, it demands engagement and cooperation from multiple stakeholders,” said Dr. Lampe-Onnerud. “I am honored to join industry leaders and collaborate on how we can further transition to a more sustainable future. Our very existence depends upon it.”

About Cadenza Innovation, Inc.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in low cost, safe and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is backed by funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds and private investors. Headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut, the company has advanced technology development labs at 1 Duracell Drive in Bethel, CT. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

