WeGoLook Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem, Giving Insurers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada the Ability to Gather and Validate Information Anytime, Anywhere

Partnership gives P&C insurance carriers additional tools and resources to process claims faster, facilitate total losses, and more

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that it has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with WeGoLook®, LLC. WeGoLook combines technology with an on-demand workforce of more than 45,000 on-demand resources, called “Lookers,” to help businesses gather and validate information relevant to the insurance claims process. An integration with Duck Creek Claims gives carriers access to WeGoLook’s network of Lookers from directly within the Duck Creek Platform.

“From Standard Looks to self-service to fully custom solutions, WeGoLook offers an infinitely-expandable array of solutions for the insurance industry,” said Ben Brammer, Director of Product at WeGoLook. “Partnering with Duck Creek and leveraging the Duck Creek Anywhere API is a natural fit for us, and we are excited to help even more insurers leverage our technology and resources to navigate one of the fastest possible paths to claims resolution.”

By dispatching a Looker, Duck Creek Claims users are able to obtain data, photos, videos, and measurements–anytime, anywhere, for a fixed rate. This information can be used to perform damage and liability triage, desk-adjusting for low- to mid-complexity claims, or asset risk analysis, helping carriers reduce both resourcing costs and turnaround times. Information is delivered directly back into the Duck Creek Platform within hours or days instead of weeks– increasing productivity and decreasing time to settlement.

“WeGoLook’s distributed, on-demand network of Lookers lets insurers process claims faster, lower their risk, and improve their customers’ experiences,” said Eddie Jones, Vice President of Strategies and Alliances at Duck Creek Technologies. “WeGoLook is a fantastic addition to the Duck Creek partner ecosystem.”

“We are very excited to give Duck Creek Technologies’ customers the ability to tap into our on-demand network,” said Meredith Brogan, president of WeGoLook. “This alliance will help carriers obtain inspections in a timely and cost-effective manner to better serve policyholders. Working together to deliver integrated carrier solutions advances the entire industry and helps us deliver on Crawford’s mission to restore and enhance lives, businesses, and communities. We’re proud to say we’ve helped drive this change.”

WeGoLook Lookers can also perform scene inspections for liability claims, automotive damage inspections, automotive claim scene investigations, document and asset pickup and delivery service, as well as site reports for underwriting information. Duck Creek and WeGoLook have jointly developed an Anywhere Enabled Integration for Duck Creek Claims, now available on the Duck Creek Content Exchange, for insurers looking to expedite implementation through Duck Creek’s Anywhere API program.

About WeGoLook:

WeGoLook operates as an independent subsidiary of Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) with more than 45,000 independent contractors dedicated to operations. Crawford and Company is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. For further information, visit www.wegolook.com and www.crawco.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.



