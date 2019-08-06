GlobalTranz Announces Continued Growth in First Half of 2019

First and Second Quarters Marked by 15.5% Year-over-Year Net Revenue Increase

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced continued growth in the first and second quarter of 2019. In the first half of the year, GlobalTranz reported a gross revenue increase of 3.6% and a net revenue increase of 15.5% year-over-year.



The close of a new equity partnership with Providence Equity Partners, launch of the next generation of GTZcommandTM, acquisition of Chicago-based Circle 8 Logistics, and accelerated growth of GlobalTranz’s managed transportation offering by 55% were high points that drove the year-to-date results.

“Despite the overall challenges in the freight market during the first half of 2019, GlobalTranz has executed very well and has continued to build on our record growth in 2018,” said Renee Krug, GlobalTranz’s CEO. “The current market is presenting new organic and non-organic opportunities which we believe will allow us to expand our market share and drive continued profitable growth into the second half of 2019 and into 2020. We remain focused on serving the needs of shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and brokers through our technology-driven multimodal solutions.”

In addition to earnings growth and several major announcements, the first half of 2019 was marked by a variety of accolades for the company:

Released the next generation of GTZcommand, building on the company’s history of supplying advanced software and services to monitor and manage logistics operations and transportation networks

Released GTZamp TM , a next-generation Digital Freight Matching (DFM) solution designed for enterprise customers, combining the speed and ease of DFM with enhanced, multi-movement planning capabilities.

Voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL for 2019

Ranked one of Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Freight Providers for 2019

Advanced to #8 on Transport Topics’ annual Top Freight Brokerage list

Chief Technology Officer Greg Carter and Senior Vice President, Sales & Managed Solutions Ross Spanier recognized as Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2019 Pros to Know

Named to the list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners by Supply Chain Brain

A slew of speaking roles at industry-leading events, including: FreightWaves’ Transparency19, SMC3’s Connections 2019, SMC3’s Jump Start, Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network’s panel series, and eft’s 10th Annual North American Supply Chain Summit

GlobalTranz is driving strong results with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, market-leading freight agents, transformative M&A, creative solutions and superior customer service delivered by the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit www.globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing

224-515-7383

nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com



