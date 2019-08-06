Mission Places 6th on CRN's 2019 Fast Growth 150 List

With business acceleration across several industry verticals and a variety of customer use cases, the managed AWS provider adds to its 2019 accolades

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Mission to its 2019 Fast Growth 150 list. The list recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants in North America. Channel providers making the list have experienced substantial growth between 2017 and 2018. The companies recognized this year have generated a combined total revenue of more than $55 billion over the past two years.



“Mission is proud to be a CRN Fast Growth 150 honoree,” said Phaedra Divras, Chief Operating Officer – Service Delivery, Mission. “We strive to make our clients’ unique cloud goals and transformations a reality, pairing expert AWS management and consulting with the requirements and budget our clients bring to us. This has been a tremendous year for Mission, and we look forward to working with many more organizations throughout 2019 and beyond.”

Growth and profitability in the channel are noteworthy achievements as today’s channel providers compete in a highly disruptive and fast-paced industry. Ripples of constant change profoundly impact the channel ecosystem — requiring providers to continuously align with changing requirements. The 2019 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these remarkable accomplishments.

Mission continues to add to its 2019 industry awards. It has also earned CRN recognition as a top solution provider , as well as a leader in customer-beneficial technical certifications . Additionally, the AWS provider recently earned distinction for its executive leadership.

“There’s a great deal of growth and opportunity in the channel, and these companies are proof-positive that hard work and a commitment to service can pay off — even in a constantly evolving and highly competitive market like we have today,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. “These companies exemplify the best of the best; channel providers whose market strategies should serve as an inspiration to us all. We’re thrilled to honor these hard-working and well-deserving companies and wish them continued success.”

A sampling of the 2019 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine and the complete list can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150 .

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mission Press Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com



