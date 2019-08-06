Usio Announces Partnership with One Church Software to Power One Church Giving, an Integrated Payment Solution

One Church Software and the churches they serve will now have access to top-tier giving technology by leveraging Usio’s PayFac-in-a-Box platform to accept both ACH and card donations

Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Usio, said, “I am extremely excited that One Church Software has chosen to integrate our best-in-class payments technology into their comprehensive church management software. By leveraging our payment facilitation ‘integration layer’, One Church will be afforded the unparalleled capability to very quickly and effortlessly contract and onboard, by request, their existing customer base to our PayFac-in-a-Box platform allowing for penetration and mass adoption in short order. The relationship between both parties will enable churches and ministries to efficiently accept tithes, offerings and donations on their website or through the management software in a variety of ways including check and card, and as single or recurring transactions. Through their reporting interface, church financial staff will be able to view, in real time, all tithes and offerings for any given day, week, month or year. Additionally, church members will be able to see amounts given, the frequency at which they gave and print statements at year-end for tax reporting purposes, effectively eliminating traditional manual processes widely used by churches for decades.”

JR Lovins, Co-founder of One Church Software, stated, “We are excited about our partnership with Usio. Our goal has always been to provide easy-to-use software solutions that help churches minister more effectively to their members, volunteers, and community. Our partnership with Usio provides a great solution for receiving and processing the tithes, offerings and donations made to churches that we serve. Churches derive value through this partnership as a result of our ability to compete effectively on price relative to the market while leveraging the ability to access needed payments functionality, whether card or ACH, that is now embedded in our technology. Furthermore, full access to detailed reporting into every transaction gives us and the churches and ministries we serve the visibility we need.”

About One Church Software

One Church Software is an award-winning, cloud-based church management system focused on providing superior customer service. One Church software provides a full range of technology solutions for churches from automation, kids check-in, people management and more. Their mission is to help equip, organize, and grow churches through technology.

Website: www.onechurchsoftware.com

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

