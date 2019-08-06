NuMe TMS Clinics Now Offer FDA-Cleared Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in Houston

NuMe TMS Clinics’ Houston location joins mental health practices around the country providing access to BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for MDD and OCD

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuMe TMS Clinics, a group of mental health clinics dedicated to serving its communities with safe and effective mental health treatments, today announced BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for both Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), will be available to residents in the Houston area.



The clinic is among the first mental health offices in the area to provide the revolutionary, FDA-cleared treatment as an alternative option for those battling depression or OCD. Dr. Jason Garvin, the clinical director for the Houston office, has been eager to begin treating his patients with BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet and believes they will experience the same cessation of symptoms that patients at other Deep TMS locations have already achieved. NuMe TMS recently announced the adoption of Deep TMS across their locations in Boise and Salt Lake City as well. Deep TMS is a revolutionary technology and works by administering magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact patients’ depression or OCD symptoms. The treatment is noninvasive with no systemic side effects and requires no hospitalization or anesthesia, allowing patients to quickly return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session.

“Our goal is to ensure we are providing our patients with access to the latest technology in mental health care. The use of BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet has allowed us to achieve higher success rates than with traditional methods across our locations, and we are thrilled to be able to extend this service to Houston,” said Dr. David Kent, chief medical officer of NuMe TMS.

Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay received FDA clearance for Deep TMS targeting OCD in 2018, and is the first noninvasive medical device approved to treat OCD. NuMe TMS is the latest adopter of this technology and joins over 100 additional providers distributing Deep TMS services for OCD nationwide.

Anyone who is currently struggling with depression or OCD and is interested in giving Deep TMS a try can call NuMe Clinics at 855-423-1746 and make an appointment, or visit its website at https://www.numetms.com/

About NuMe TMS Clinics

Dr. Kent has lived and practiced in Boise, Idaho since 1990 and is committed to improving treatment outcomes for the depression and OCD patients that he currently serves. With the addition of BrainsWay’s Deep TMS device for OCD he knows that he will be able to have greater success in this endeavor. Since he started using Deep TMS for depression in 2015 he has helped 90 percent of his patients with depression relieve some of their symptoms, and 70 percent have gone into complete remission. The exciting aspect here is that for patients who enter remission or improve, these results tend to persist for long periods of time and is the only treatment that has “durability” as Dr. Kent calls it.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

BrainsWay Media Contact:

Vanessa Donohue

Brainsway@antennagroup.com

(201) 465-8036



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.