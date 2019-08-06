Risk Strategies Selects Industry Veteran Steve Giannone to Run Chicago Office, Lead Central Region Operations

Regional operating structure build-out drives efficiency in client service and business development

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced industry veteran Steve Giannone has been selected to run its Chicago office and oversee operations in the firm’s central United States region.



Giannone brings almost 30 years of insurance industry experience to this new role at Risk Strategies, including stints at major carriers and brokerage firms. He most recently served as senior vice president and managing director at USI Insurance Services’ Insurance Brokerage and Consulting practice in Chicago, where he led its sales and service efforts while overseeing operational functions.

“As we grow, we are keenly aware of the need to ensure that our size and specialization remain strengths and not impediments in order to deliver excellence in client service,” said John Mina, president of Risk Strategies. “Steve’s experience on both the carrier and broker side, and proven track record in managing sales and operations, is the mix we believe is needed to guide our growth in the Central Region.”

Prior to his time at USI, Giannone was a senior vice president and zonal executive with American International Group (AIG). Overseeing a 14-state operation, Giannone’s responsibilities at AIG included growing revenue and controlling costs as well as employee recruitment and development, distribution management, client engagement, compliance and underwriting. He also managed AIG’s largest onshore-energy property operation out of its Houston office, heading a 20-person team of technical underwriters and loss control engineers.

“Risk Strategies’ vision of being a specialty firm focused on delivering value through expertise is distinctive in the market,” said Giannone. “I’m excited to help further that vision by not only driving efficiency and growth but also facilitating processes that ensure practitioners can make a real difference for clients.”

Giannone first came to Chicago to start-up a facultative reinsurance operation for Willis Re, a reinsurance advisor, where he was an executive vice president and managing director. Prior to Willis Re, he spent a number of years with Travelers in New Jersey, managing a multi-line middle-market book of business in the company’s commercial accounts group. A graduate of Marist College, he began his insurance career as a senior account executive with Hartford Steam Boiler, a specialist in equipment breakdown insurance and loss prevention services, which is now part of reinsurer Munich Re.

In April of this year, Risk Strategies announced the hiring of William Holden to oversee its Western regional operations. In October of 2017, Risk Strategies appointed insurance industry veterans John Scroope and Scott Popilek to lead its Northeast and Southeastern region operations, respectively. To learn more about Risk Strategies, click here .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Media Contact Sarah Sturba ssturba@matternow.com (401) 432-6503



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.