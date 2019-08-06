Direct Travel Names Stephen Smith as Senior Vice President of Leisure Marketing for North America

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel is pleased to announce that Stephen Smith will be taking on the newly formed role of Senior Vice President, Leisure Marketing, North America.

Stephen previously held the role of Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Vision Travel which was acquired by Direct Travel in 2017.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming Stephen to the Direct Travel team,” stated Gerard Bellino, Executive Vice President, Leisure Travel, Direct Travel. “I firmly believe this positions us as the premier leisure travel organization within North America with an established marketing solution for both bricks and mortar operations and independent travel advisors.”

Direct Travel is a leading member of Virtuoso, the world’s foremost luxury travel network and was recently listed at #8 on the Travel Weekly Power List.

“I am truly excited to take on this role within Direct Travel and work with an incredible team as we continue to grow the leisure side of the business,” added Stephen. “Our ability to grow both organically and through acquisition put us in a unique position with our partners as we head into 2020. I look forward to building on what we have achieved in 2019 across Canada as Vision Travel and throughout the US as Direct Travel.”



About Direct Travel



Direct Travel is a leading provider of travel management services. The company has been providing a full range of corporate, meetings & incentives and leisure travel services for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative partnerships, Direct Travel provides superior service and exceptional value for its clients. Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com.

Jennefer Teegen Direct Travel 4089600396 jteegen@dt.com



