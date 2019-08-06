Latin American company participates in the discussion for the future of nuclear energy technology in the United States

BairesDev, the region’s fastest-growing software development company, participated in the NITSL conference that took place in Alabama, where the leaders of the nuclear energy industry evaluated strategies and met the latest IT breakthroughs for the sector

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new edition of the Nuclear Information Technology Strategic Leadership (NITSL) conference took place on July 15th in Alabama, United States. The main representatives of the industry exchanged information and updates about the future of strategic nuclear technologies. BairesDev, selected four years in a row by Clutch as the fastest-growing software development company in Latin America, was a part of this event during which they presented an app aiming to monitor nuclear plants in real-time, developed in partnership with a renowned client.



“Participating in this conference gave us the opportunity to learn more about the nuclear industry and better understand the innovative processes that nuclear plants need”, stated Alejandro Schneideroff, Solution Architect at BairesDev. He also added: “We were able to explain what we have to offer, our nearshore outsourcing and delivery teams models that provide unparalleled potential to achieve outstanding results. Being there helped us understand first-hand which are the specific needs of the industry and identify how we can help them reach their goals”.

The importance of the NITSL stands, amongst other things, in the fact that it represents all of the licensed operators of United State’s nuclear plants and five international companies which strive to become authorities in matters related with technology systems devoted to creating safe and trustworthy nuclear energy. BairesDev presented its latest innovation for the industry together with a highly-recognized global company. “As one of the fastest-growing development and consulting companies of America, we are constantly exploring new spaces that allow us to gain visibility in relevant industries, and participating in NITSL an event focused on nuclear energy helped us jumpstart innovative digitalization processes in new business areas”, said Edward Batten, NA Business Development Director at BairesDev, regarding the company’s first experience in this event, which celebrated its 45th edition on 2019, bringing together 230 participants.

