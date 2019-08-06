Vera Bradley to Present at CL King’s Best Ideas Conference in NYC

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the CL King Best Ideas Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York City.



The Company’s formal presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. An audio web cast of the presentation may be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/clk19/vra/ . A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Vera Bradley Investor Relations website at http://investors.verabradley.com/events-and-presentations .

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company sells its products through two reportable segments: Direct and Indirect. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through the Company’s full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Company’s online outlet site, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,200 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which are located in the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements.

The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACT:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116



