Imprint Energy expands access to safe, flexible batteries for high-volume IoT applications

New battery developer’s kits propel the design of next-gen applications

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprint Energy announced the expanded availability of its developer’s kit for its ultrathin, safe, flexible, printed batteries. Imprint’s batteries are particularly well-suited for new types of very high-volume applications such as smart labels, smart tags, medical patches, pill bottle trackers, temperature tracking, medicine-delivery pens and more. The batteries pack the power to communicate over short or long distances, and were especially designed to power IoT devices integrated with Semtech’s LoRa® devices for low power wide area networks (LPWAN), as well as working with Bluetooth Low Energy and other standards.



The Imprint Battery Developer’s Kit (BDK) gives product developers new degrees of freedom in product design and capability, helping them quickly prototype new products and complete application testing. The BDK includes 30 3 Volt battery packs (which can be split into 60 1.5 Volt cells), documentation, and importantly, access to Imprint’s technical team to discuss specific applications and to support testing and evaluation. To learn more, see Imprint’s BDK page .

Imprint’s batteries are distinctive in that they are “mass printed” on commercially available printers rather than assembled one at a time. Additionally, their zinc polymer chemistry does not leak, does not catch fire, can be shipped safely, and is environmentally friendlier than lithium batteries.

About Imprint Energy

Imprint Energy is a widely-recognized leader in ultrathin, safe, flexible, printed batteries for always-connected Internet of Things products, including smart labels, health and wellness sensors, and flexible displays. Imprint’s proprietary ZincPoly™ chemistry has higher energy density, is safer, and can power communications better than thin lithium batteries. Imprint has received extensive recognition, including the MIT Technology Review Innovators under 35 and 50 Smartest Companies . To learn more, see www.imprintenergy.com .

Media contact

Steve Weiss, sweiss@imprintenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4de7df7-fb22-4d49-b6dc-33b43878ec18

Imprint Energy's Battery Developer's Kit Imprint’s Battery Developer’s Kit helps designers prototype cool new high-volume IoT applications.



