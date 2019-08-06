Oliveda International Inc. (OLVI) Founder Thomas Lommel Successfully Connects World's First Cannabis Plant to the Internet to Provide CBD and Cannabis Frequencies Worldwide for Free

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, CA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international innovator in natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology, today announced that on August 1, 2019, Oliveda founder Thomas Lommel successfully connected the world's first cannabis plant to the internet and will, after further tests, provide the CBD and cannabis frequencies worldwide for free.



In 1997, Lommel successfully treated himself with the power of the olive trees inside and out (this includes the frequencies of his olive trees). In 2015, he launched the world's unique Olive Tree People project and connected the world's first olive trees to the network through a proprietary and patented technological process (part of the Olive Tree Therapy developed intuitively by him in his tree house, which is also confirmed by conventional medicine.)

In this context, Lommel, a few years later, dealt with the endocannabinoids discovered in 1992. These endocannabinoids are not only found in the brain and nerves but are found in the entire body, including in our skin. They are not only found in humans but in all animals as well. Since these endocannabinoids are very similar to cannabis molecules, Lommel took over LA Dope Inc. in 2019 with the aim of revolutionizing the cannabis and CBD industries with the help of cannabis/CBD frequency. In order to better test the effects of its frequency, Lommel has developed the CBD Beauty Therapy over the past few months with a total of 10 signature products and more than 60 other recipes.

The first tests showed that with the help of these frequencies, the products react much faster and more effectively because the bioavailability increases. For example, the LA DOPE Eye Elixir has balanced out the wrinkles around the eyes in conjunction with the CBD frequency within minutes. Another test has shown that the world's first CBD Beauty Fountain (oral supplement) was effective after only a few days and made the skin look younger and even more radiant.

Originally, the cannabis/CBD frequencies, which can also be converted into sounds for CBD meditation, should be used exclusively for the application of Lommel's developed CBD Beauty Therapy. However, Lommel decided to make these globally unique frequencies of cannabis/CBD accessible to all and do it for free to make other CBD products even more effective and improve their results. This will be possible beginning in October/November 2019 via an app and a corresponding terminal device.

Lommel commented, “Our cannabis and CBD frequencies can then be made available worldwide via the Cannabis Frequency Technology (CFT). They can also be used in countries where cannabis has not yet been legalized. In this way, multi-billion-dollar structures can be created today to start the distribution as soon as the respective countries have given the green light. Almost a kind of monopoly. An example would be China with its multi-billion-dollar market. Anyone who creates structures there today, even before legalization comes into force, will later dominate the market.”

With a patented high-tech process, Lommel acquires with LA Dope, which has since become part of Oliveda International Inc., the vibration frequency and information from the cannabis and this happens without harming the plant. These frequencies and information are then transported via transmitting stations (see included graphic) to feed them into the network. It is important to him that those are not cannabis plants from greenhouses but wild, growing in the wild, living plants. Only such plants transport, in his view, the frequencies and information that make the difference in the product or as frequency and information for humans or animals.

Asked about scientific evidence, Lommel said, “Has anyone ever scientifically confirmed their last love? Who heals is right, and scientific studies have never really interested me. After all, it is the most important things in life, such as love, hope or wisdom that cannot be scientifically proven to this day and in the future. Change your frequency, and you change your life. With the help of cannabis/CBD frequencies, this is now possible. We need more intuitive people again. However, we do not learn that in books or on Google, but only on the journey to ourselves. This journey is inspired by the frequencies and information of cannabis and accompany us to our own roots.”

In the near future, we will present further facts and other products as well as a unique art project.

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally-unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

Advance PR Group

619-202-7456

olvi@advanceprgroup.com

Attachment

OLVI Oliveda founder successfully connects world's first cannabis plant to the internet to increase effectiveness of CBD and cannabis products



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.