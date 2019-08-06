Greene Concepts, Inc. Announces Water Purity Standards for Marion, NC Bottling Plant Will Far Exceed Industry Standards

/EIN News/ -- MARION, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC: INKW) (greeneconcepts.com) ("Greene Concepts" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry, is pleased to update shareholders that water purity standards far exceeding industry norms have been implemented at the Company’s 60,000 square foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina. The bottling plant has recently undergone a thorough updating and renovation and anticipates a near term operations relaunch.



The bottled water industry has been jolted in recent months by the findings of a Consumer Reports (CR) investigation documenting evidence for the presence of detectable levels of arsenic in 11 nationally distributed bottled water brands. Arsenic is a naturally occurring heavy metal that can seep from surrounding rock and soil into spring water aquifers. Arsenic at sustained high levels has been linked to many adverse effects, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and reproductive harm. Pregnant and nursing mothers and children are especially at risk, with increased probability of stunted mental and physical development.

The impact of the CR investigation has been far reaching in the bottled water industry, notably leading to the June 24, 2019 voluntary recall by Keurig Dr Pepper Inc of its Penafiel Mineral Spring Water brand from the shelves of retail giants Target and Walmart, and other retail vendors.

“As our bottling facility approaches relaunch, we are committed to bottling the cleanest water possible, and test to the highest standard for arsenic of no more than .005 mg/liter, the equivalent of 5ppb. The FDA standard is 10ppb. The state of New Jersey goes further with guidelines for tap water to be less than 5ppb. Keurig Dr Pepper exceeded all levels defining ‘safe’ testing at 18.1ppb”, stated Karen Howard, CEO of Greene Concepts.

Beverage Marketing corporation projects within the next few years, individual consumers will drink more than 50 gallons of bottled water annually. There can be no tolerance for this contaminate. Greene Concepts, has the capacity to produce 192 million bottles of water annually** using superior processing capabilities at a facility equipped with the latest technology to calibrate ‘up to the minute’ scientific norms. “We have a commitment to quality that protects our customers from this health risk, which sadly only came to light after a rising chorus of industry whistle-blowers, and mounting scientific evidence finally led to the pulling of the brand on a nationwide scale,” elaborated Howard, continuing, “Consumers are seeking beverages that are healthy, safe and provide value. We will not let them down. Distributors and retailers have been especially pleased to learn we utilize stringent daily in-house monitoring and out-sourced testing by an accredited agency, which enables us to far exceed industry norms in light of the upcoming relaunch of bottling operations. The order pipeline is humming.”

Bottled water overtook carbonated soft drinks as the beverage of choice for USA consumers in 2016 and since then the trend has gained a commanding lead with no sign of slowing down. The global bottled water industry is forecast to reach $215.12 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research, Inc.

**Please note that a June 19, 2019 Company press release had a scrivener’s error in which it incorrectly reported the plant capacity at 92 million bottles annually, the release should have stated 192 million bottles annually.

About Greene Concepts, Inc. and Mammoth Ventures Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered into the specialty beverage and bottling business.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@mammothventuresinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.