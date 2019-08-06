GDET Announces Grand Opening of The Greenery X Brooklyn Diamond Coffee Flagship Store

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – GD Entertainment And Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the grand opening of The Greenery X Brooklyn Diamond Coffee flagship store located in Soho, New York. Both brands opened the +2000-square foot retail space this Monday August 5th to the public. The Company recently finalized a license agreement with Brooklyn Diamond Coffee based on a month to month lease.

GDET CEO Anil Idnani commented, “I chose to work with Brooklyn Diamond Coffee’s team as we share similar company goals and values. In a span of 6 years this company grew from a celebrated “pop up” into a recognized cold brew brand that flooded the shelves of specialty food stores throughout the tristate area. The Greenery is currently partnered with the brand’s 349 West Broadway location and hopes to expand into their other two storefronts located in Manhattan and Brooklyn.”

After hosting The Greenery’s 4/20 Soho Event, management decided to pursue a long-term lease with an established local brand. This collaboration is currently set for a one month period with The Greenery’s cosmeceutical and active lifestyle product lines available for sale. The company is currently awaiting new SKUs such as the honey hemp line, which will also be placed in-store immediately upon arrival.

While The Greenery’s team has completed staging of the store, management plans to continue adding additional customer experiences in order to maximize the storefront’s potential. Pictures of the collaboration can be seen below.

GDET shareholders can expect new updates very soon as the Company continues to execute an aggressive phase of operational developments and expansion.

The Greenery Product Line

The Greenery product initially consist of four products. Plans call for the product line to expand over time. The first four products are all Made In The USA, Full Spectrum, Kosher, Halal, NON-GMO, ECO Friendly, and Organic. The Greenery is introducing two different softgel cap dosages, one oil and one salve:

10mg SoftGels (Bottled 30 ct)

An easy way to add Full Spectrum CBD to a daily routine. The hemp derived CBD delivered in a softgel capsule provides support for normal, everyday stress* and recovery from exercise*. It's that easy to get into a hemp extract routine. Contains 10mg of CBD per capsule.

25mg SoftGels (Bottled 30 ct)

An easy way to add a little more Full Spectrum CBD to a daily routine. The hemp derived CBD delivered in a softgel capsule provides support for normal, everyday stress* and recovery from exercise*. It's that easy to get into a hemp extract routine. Contains 25mg of CBD per capsule.

250mg Tincture (Bottled)

A 250mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture provides an easy way to support health* and wellness*. It can be added to food or drink, or taken under your tongue. 250mg is ideal for maximum relief*.

250mg Salve (Bottled)

Designed to use anywhere on the body, from hands to feet, this 250mg CBD Hemp Salve is also safe to use on the face and other sensitive areas. The all-natural and organic ingredients blend quickly and smoothly into the surface of the skin to provide immediate relief* and rejuvenation*.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

* This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact: GD Entertainment and Technology 732-851-3756 anil@gdet.co www.gdet.co 1 Bridge Plaza 2nd Floor Fort Lee, NJ 07024

