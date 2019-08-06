OmniPathology Validates New Genetic Test for Early Detection of HPV-Related Cancer

Early detection of HPV can prevent various forms of cancer in both men and women, including gay, transgender, and HIV-positive patients

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniPathology (www.omnipathology.com), a physician-owned medical laboratory specializing in state-of-the-art pathology services, today announced its new FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridization) test to detect human papillomavirus (HPV) related cancer in patients. What makes the test unique is that it is more accurate than other means used to detect HPV-related changes. The test has already been used to identify patients who otherwise would go untreated.



The new OmniPathology FISH test uses advanced fluorescence microscopy and computer aided visual analysis to detect fluorescently labeled DNA probes bound to the TERC gene locus at chromosome location 3q26. The detection of acquired genetic changes such as amplification of the TERC gene, that leads to cervical, anal, and oral squamous cell carcinoma in HPV positive patients, allows for closer follow-up and early treatment. The new OmniPathology FISH test can be used for early detection for HPV-related malignant and premalignant conditions in both male and female patients, including groups the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has identified as at risk for HPV, such as gay men, those who identify as transgender, and patients who are HIV-positive.

“The TERC FISH offered by Omni Pathology provides us with a helpful tool in the management of HPV infected patients,” said Dr. Philip Musikanth, President of Phillip Musikanth MD, Inc. “It gives us additional information so that patients who may be at higher risk for progression to more serious disease like neoplasia are more closely monitored and screened.”

HPV is a sexually transmitted disease that has already infected 79 million Americans according to the CDC, and another 14 million are infected each year. In fact, HPV is so common that the CDC predicts that, without a vaccine, almost every person who is sexually active will become infected with HPV. Nine out of 10 cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV. Unfortunately, most HPV-related diseases are slow to develop, and early detection is difficult (with the exception of cervical cancer screenings).

“HPV is the most common sexually transmitted virus and without early treatment it can lead to life-threatening cancers,” said Dr. Mohammad Kamal, founder and CEO of OmniPathology. “Our new FISH screening test bridges a gap in HPV diagnosis by its ability to accurately detect the progression of HPV virus into cancer in any patient. We hope that more ob/gyns and other physicians will take advantage of this breakthrough test and screen more patients so we can prevent HPV-related cancers.”

The OmniPathology FISH test for HPV-related cancer has already been shown to be highly effective. In early results, more than 10 percent of patients tested positive for the acquired genetic abnormalities; patients who would have otherwise gone untreated without early detection. The test is performed on a Pap sample obtained with a brush by a gynecologist, physician, or other medical professional. The OmniPathology HPV screening is available at a nominal cost and is covered by most health insurance plans.

About OmniPathology

OmniPathology is the world’s foremost provider of cutting-edge GI and GYN pathology lab services. Owned and operated by physicians, OmniPathology specializes in providing academic level state-of-the-art pathology services, delivering the highest standard of personalized service for its physician clients. OmniPathology provides full-service anatomic pathology testing including immunohistochemistry and special staining as well as molecular and cytogenetics testing rendered by fellowship-trained specialized pathologists.

For more information, visit www.omnipathology.com .

OmniPathology TERC FISH test results Showing negative (l) and positive (r) results using the OmniPathology TERC FISH test for HPV



