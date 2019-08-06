Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- Midland, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MIDLAND, Texas August 6, 2019 - Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (“NGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, NGS reported rental revenue of $13.6 million compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Sequentially, rental revenue increased from $13.4 million.

The Company reported net income for the second quarter of $573,000 compared to $247,000 in the same quarter in 2018 and $357,000 in the prior quarter. Earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 4 cents.

Highlights of the quarter include:

Revenue: Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $19.9 million, an increase from $18.2 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was primarily driven by a greater number of units on rent, with increased average rental rates. Sequentially, total revenue increased by $1.9 million to $19.9 million from $18.0 million, mainly due to higher compressor sales.

Operating Income: Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $593,000 from $226,000 compared to the same period in 2018, mainly driven by an increase in rental revenue. Sequentially, operating income increased to $593,000 from $209,000 mainly due to an increase in compressor sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted Gross Margins: Total adjusted gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $974,000 to $9.0 million from $8.0 million for the same period ended June 30, 2018. As a percentage of revenue, total adjusted gross margin slightly increased to 45% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 44% for the same period ended June 30, 2018. This increase is a result of a $2.0 million increase in rental revenues. Sequentially, adjusted gross margin of $9.0 million for the three months ending June 30, 2019 increased from $8.3 million for the three months ended in March 31, 2019. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenue decreased slightly to 45% from 46% from the previous quarter, partially driven by the shift in revenues towards lower margin sales from higher margin rentals. Please see discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Gross Margin at the conclusion of this release.

Net Income: Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $573,000 compared to net income of $247,000 for the same period in 2018. Sequentially, net income also increased to $573,000 from $357,000.

Earnings Per Share: Comparing the second quarter of 2019 versus 2018, earnings per diluted share was 4 cents, up 2 cents from the same period of 2018. Sequentially, diluted earnings per share increased to 4 cents from 3 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA increased to $6.5 million compared to the same period ended June 30, 2018 of $5.8 million and remained flat as a percentage of revenue at 32% for both the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately $385,000 in the sequential quarters but decreased slightly as a percentage of revenue to 32% from 34%. Please see discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA at the conclusion of this release.

Cash Flow: At June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $30.0 million with a bank debt level of $417,000, all classified as non-current. We had positive net cash flow from operating activities of $6.4 million during the six months ended of 2019.





Commenting on Second Quarter 2019 results, Stephen C. Taylor, President and CEO, said:

“The second quarter of 2019 represented another strong operational quarter of performance for NGS. Rental revenues continue to increase, up 19% over the comparative prior year quarter, as demand for our higher horsepower units remains robust. Additionally, we saw significant sales for the quarter, with the highest adjusted gross margin percentage for that segment since the first quarter of 2018. Quarterly, cash flow from operations was $10.3 million, or 52% of revenue. We ended the quarter with nearly $30 million in cash, virtually zero debt and remain in an enviable financial position when compared to other competitors operating in the oilfield services sector.

“While we continue to survey the oilfield landscape for strategic opportunities, we also remain disciplined in our approach with a focus on strategic fit and value. We will continue to look for opportunities to grow our operating portfolio but will also continue to be vigilant in protecting our balance sheet which has served us well, especially in periods of market volatility and uncertainty.”

Selected data: The tables below show revenues and percentage of total revenues, along with our adjusted gross margin, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, and related percentages of each of our product lines for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Adjusted gross margin is the difference between revenue and cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

Revenue Adjusted Gross Margin(1) Three months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Rental $ 13,572 68 % $ 11,427 63 % $ 7,213 53 % $ 6,232 55 % Sales 5,814 29 % 6,383 35 % 1,395 24 % 1,459 23 % Service & Maintenance 509 3 % 394 2 % 350 69 % 293 74 % Total $ 19,895 $ 18,204 $ 8,958 45 % $ 7,984 44 %





Revenue Adjusted Gross Margin(1) Six months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Rental $ 26,959 71 % $ 22,898 70 % $ 14,715 55 % $ 12,999 57 % Sales 9,939 26 % 9,381 28 % 1,821 18 % 2,266 24 % Service & Maintenance 988 3 % 643 2 % 682 69 % 477 74 % Total $ 37,886 $ 32,922 $ 17,218 45 % $ 15,742 48 %

(1) For a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please read “Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Gross Margin” below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Gross Margin: “Adjusted Gross Margin” is defined as total revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense). Adjusted gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary measure used by management as it represents the results of revenue and cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), which are key operating components. Depreciation expense is a necessary element of costs and the ability to generate revenue and selling, general and administrative expense is a necessary cost to support operations and required corporate activities. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the company's performance. As an indicator of operating performance, adjusted gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Gross margin may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate adjusted gross margin in the same manner.

The reconciliation of operating income to adjusted gross margin is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Income $ 593 $ 226 $ 802 $ 576 Depreciation and amortization 5,683 5,449 11,241 10,836 Selling, general, and administration expenses 2,682 2,309 5,175 4,330 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 8,958 $ 7,984 $ 17,218 $ 15,742

Non GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA: “Adjusted EBITDA” reflects net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by analysts and investors as an indicator of operating cash flow since it excludes the impact of movements in working capital items, non-cash charges and financing costs. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA gives the investor information as to the cash generated from the operations of a business. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for other financial measures of performance. Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by NGS may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as calculated and reported by other companies. The most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income.

The reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and gross margin is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 573 $ 247 $ 930 $ 472 Interest expense 4 3 8 6 Provision for income taxes 197 54 350 103 Depreciation and amortization 5,683 5,449 11,241 10,836 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,457 $ 5,753 $ 12,529 $ 11,417





Conference Call Details:

Teleconference: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern). Live via phone by dialing 877-358-7306, pass code “Natural Gas Services”. All attendees and participants to the conference call should arrange to call in at least 5 minutes prior to the start time.

Live Webcast: The webcast will be available in listen only mode via our website www.ngsgi.com , investor relations section.

Webcast Reply: For those unable to attend or participate, a replay of the conference call will be available within 24 hours on the NGS website at www.ngsgi.com .

Stephen C. Taylor, President and CEO of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will be leading the call and discussing the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS): NGS is a leading provider of gas compression equipment to the natural gas industry with a primary focus on the non-conventional gas and oil industry, i.e., coalbed methane, gas and oil shales and tight gas. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for gas and oil production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas and service facilities located in major gas and oil producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause NGS's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, among other things, the loss of market share through competition or otherwise; the introduction of competing technologies by other companies; a prolonged, substantial reduction in oil and gas prices which could cause a decline in the demand for NGS's products and services; and new governmental safety, health and environmental regulations which could require NGS to make significant capital expenditures. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and NGS undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. A discussion of these factors is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For More Information, Contact: Alicia Dada, Investor Relations (432) 262-2700

Alicia.Dada@ngsgi.com www.ngsgi.com





NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,911 $ 52,628 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $333 and $291, respectively 11,383 7,219 Inventory 30,302 30,974 Prepaid income taxes 3,146 3,148 Prepaid expenses and other 1,880 2,430 Total current assets 76,622 96,399 Long-term inventory, net of allowance for obsolescence of $21 and $19, respectively 3,873 3,980 Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $173,282 and $165,428, respectively 190,704 175,886 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $11,777 and $11,556, respectively 20,146 16,587 Right of use assets - operating leases, net of accumulated amortization $83 494 — Goodwill 10,039 10,039 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $1,821 and $1,758, respectively 1,338 1,401 Other assets 1,339 1,109 Total assets $ 304,555 $ 305,401 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,579 $ 2,122 Accrued liabilities 3,999 8,743 Current operating leases 129 — Deferred income 113 81 Total current liabilities 6,820 10,946 Line of credit, non-current portion 417 417 Deferred income tax liability 32,514 32,158 Long-term operating leases 365 — Other long-term liabilities 1,869 1,699 Total liabilities 41,985 45,220 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, 30,000 shares authorized, par value $0.01; 13,138 and 13,005 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 131 130 Additional paid-in capital 109,218 107,760 Retained earnings 153,221 152,291 Total stockholders' equity 262,570 260,181 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 304,555 $ 305,401





NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands, except earnings per share)

(unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Rental income $ 13,572 $ 11,427 $ 26,959 $ 22,898 Sales 5,814 6,383 9,939 9,381 Service and maintenance income 509 394 988 643 Total revenue 19,895 18,204 37,886 32,922 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of rentals, exclusive of depreciation and amortization stated separately below 6,359 5,195 12,244 9,899 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization stated separately below 4,419 4,924 8,118 7,115 Cost of service and maintenance 159 101 306 166 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,682 2,309 5,175 4,330 Depreciation and amortization 5,683 5,449 11,241 10,836 Total operating costs and expenses 19,302 17,978 37,084 32,346 Operating income 593 226 802 576 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4 ) (3 ) (8 ) (6 ) Other income, net 181 78 486 5 Total other income (expense), net 177 75 478 (1 ) Income before provision for income taxes 770 301 1,280 575 Income tax expense 197 54 350 103 Net income $ 573 $ 247 $ 930 $ 472 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,134 12,963 13,100 12,941 Diluted 13,462 13,261 13,368 13,215





NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 930 $ 472 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,241 10,836 Deferred income taxes 356 170 Stock-based compensation 1,137 1,076 Bad debt allowance (recovery) 55 (102 ) Gain on sale of assets (37 ) (49 ) (Gain) loss on company owned life insurance (131 ) 55 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivables, net (4,219 ) (739 ) Inventory 1,200 2,673 Prepaid expenses and prepaid income taxes (22 ) 321 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,287 ) (4,327 ) Deferred income 32 302 Other 192 172 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 6,447 10,860 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (29,402 ) (16,945 ) Purchase of company owned life insurance (111 ) (191 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 26 49 Proceeds from insurance claims of property and equipment 11 — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (29,476 ) (17,087 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments from other long-term liabilities, net (10 ) (19 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 505 157 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (183 ) (629 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 312 (491 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (22,717 ) (6,718 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 52,628 69,208 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 29,911 $ 62,490 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid $ 8 $ 6 Income taxes paid $ 45 $ 66 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS Transfer of rental equipment components to inventory $ 347 $ 144 Transfer of prepaids to rental equipment and inventory $ 574 $ — Right of use acquired through an operating lease $ 126 $ —



