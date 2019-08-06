Global Robotic Refueling System Market to Witness a CAGR of 50% During 2019-2030 - Automotive Verticle to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Refueling System Market by Fuel Pumped (Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemicals), Payload-carrying Capacity (Up to 50 kg, 50-100 kg, 100-150 kg), Vertical (Automotive, Mining, Oil & Gas, Aerospace,) and Geography - Global forecast 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The robotic refueling system market was valued at USD 12.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,167.1 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50% from 2019 to 2030.



This research report categorizes the global robotic refueling system market based on fuel pumped, payload-carrying capacity, vertical, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the robotic refueling system market and forecasts the same till 2030.



The growing requirement for low-cost mining operations and the need for improved security & safety during fuel dispensation is the key factors driving the growth of the market.



One of the major restraints for the growth of the market is the legal and safety regulations. Increasing adoption of autonomous technology is the key opportunity for the growth of the robotic refuelling system market. A challenge faced by the key players in the market is the replacement of manual caps with automated fuel caps.



Market for robotic refueling systems pumping other types of fuel is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The market for robotic refueling systems pumping other types of fuel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Other fuel consists of hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, methanol, biofuel, and biodiesels. Companies, such as PLUG POWER Inc (US) and Fuelmatics AB (Sweden) are a few of the pioneers in providing robotic refueling systems for hybrid and electric vehicles. A robotic system does the refueling for replacement of hydrogen fuel cells or lithium-based batteries of hybrid or electric passenger vehicles.



Mining vertical to hold largest share of market in 2019



The mining vertical to hold the largest share of the robotic refueling system market in 2019. From autonomous self-driven haulage trucks to autonomous refueling stations, the use of automation has been intensive in the mining vertical since the introduction of robotic refueling systems. In this report, leading refueling robot manufacturers operating in the mining vertical have been analyzed, such as Rotec Engineering B.V and Scott Technology Ltd. They have successfully delivered these systems in a few of the operational mines of South America and Australia



Europe to dominate the robotic refueling system market in 2019



Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic refueling system market during the forecast period. The presence of major robotic refueling system manufacturers such as Fuelmatics AB (Sweden) and Rotec Engineering (Netherlands), harsh climatic conditions, and an extensive industrial base are the major factors that make Europe a dynamic region for the robotic refueling system market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Package Size

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Robotic Refueling System Market

4.2 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Fuel Pumped

4.3 Market, By Payload Capacity

4.4 Market in APAC, Country vs Vertical

4.5 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits Offered by Robotic Refueling Systems Such as Low Cost of Operation and Flexibility

5.2.1.2 Improved Security & Safety Offered by Robotic Refueling Systems while Fuel Dispensation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Policies to Ensure Data Safety

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Replacement of Manual Fuel Caps With Automated Fuel Caps

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Use Cases: Robotic Refueling Systems Market

5.4.1 Refueling of Sea Vessels in Remote Locations

5.4.2 Refueling of Rotary Wing Aircraft in Battlefields

5.4.3 Robotic Refueling of Satellites in Space



6 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Vehicle Positioning System

6.2.2 Control System

6.2.3 Robotic Arm

6.2.4 Fuel Dispensing System

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Software



7 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Fuel Pumped

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gasoline

7.2.1 Gasoline to Hold the Largest Share of the Market By Fuel Pumped During Forecast Period

7.3 Natural Gas

7.3.1 Increasing Demand of Natural Gas as Alternative Fuel to Drive the Market for Robotic Refueling System

7.4 Petrochemicals

7.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Robotic Refueling System in Oil & Gas Vertical to Support Market Growth

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Fuels to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period



8 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Payload Carrying Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 50 kg

8.2.1 Up to 50 kg Payload Carrying Capacity to Hold Largest Share of the Market

8.3 50-100 kg

8.3.1 use of 50-100 kg Payload Carrying Capacity to Increase Across Industry Vertical

8.4 100-150 kg

8.4.1 Market for 100-150 kg to Grow at the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



9 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mining

9.2.1 Mining to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market For Automotive Verticle to Grow at the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.4 Oil & Gas

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Petrochemicals to Drive the Market During Forecast Period

9.5 Aerospace

9.5.1 Robotic Refueling of Commercial Aircrafts to Address Safety and Security Concerns

9.6 Military & Defense

9.6.1 Deployment Robotic Refueling System in Battlefield to Enhance Safety During War

9.7 Warehouse and Logistics

9.7.1 Increasing use of Hybrid Fuelcell Vehicles in Logistics and Warehousing to Drive the Market

9.8 Marine and Shipping

9.8.1 Robotic Refueling of Sea Vessels in Remote Location Will Increase Adoption in Marine and Shipping Vertical

9.9 Construction

9.9.1 Adoption of Robotic Refueling System to Drive Cost Efficiency in Construction Vertical

9.10 Others

9.10.1 Refueling of Satellites Through Robotic System Will Drive the Market During Forecast Period



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US to Hold the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Demand of Robotic Refueling System Due to Safety Concerns to Drive the Market in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Robotic Refueling System Market to Grow at a Significant Rate in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Growing Demand From Mining Vertical to Drive the Market in Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Growing Demand From Aerospace Vertical to Drive the Market in France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Robotic Technology, to Drive the Market in UK

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.3.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Robotic Refueling System, Due to Harsh Climatic Condition to Drive the Market in Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increasing Adoption Autonomous Vehicles to Drive the Market in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Electric/ Hybrid Vehicles to Drive the Market in Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Increasing Robot Density to Drive the Robotic Refueling System Market in South Korea

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.4.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Robotic Refueling in Mining Sites to Drive the Market in Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Rapidly Growing Mining Sector to Drive the Demand for Robotic Refueling System

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2.1 Adoption of Robotic Refueling in Remotely Located Oil & Gas Field to Drive the Market in Middle-East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Robotic Refueling System Market Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)



12 Company Profile

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 ABB Group

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.1.3 SWOT Analysis

12.1.2 Scott Technology Ltd.

12.1.3 KUKA

12.1.4 Rotec Engineering B.V.

12.1.5 Fuelmatics

12.1.6 Mine Energy Solution Pty.

12.1.7 GAZPROMNEFT-AERO

12.1.8 Aerobotix

12.1.9 Shaw Development LLC

12.1.10 FANUC

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Stubli International

12.2.2 Daihen

12.2.3 PLUG POWER Inc.

12.2.4 Neste Oyj

12.2.5 Yaskawa

12.2.6 Aral

12.2.7 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

12.2.8 TATSUNO Corporation

12.2.9 Green Fueling Inc.

12.2.10 Simon Group Holdings



