Uganda – Rugby: Get Into Rugby at Ibanda Primary Teachers College (PTC)

The Uganda Rugby Union (http://UgandaRugby.com) held a 2-day GIR / TAG RUGBY activity at St. George's Ibanda Primary Teachers College where 68 coaches trained and 147 students were trained.

The target audience were the games teachers and students from primary/ secondary schools and institutions. The primary schools and secondary schools involved were St. Theresa Primary, Ibanda Demo Primary, Nyakatukuru Primary, St.George's Primary, Kashabya Primary, Ibanda Kiburura, Ibanda International school, Bugarama Primary, Ibanda Secondary School,Citizen SS St. Georges PTC.

The GIR program was conducted by Kasasa Yayiro, the Rugby Manager at the Uganda Rugby Union and Tim Iraka, the Rugby Development Officer of Western Uganda. Vian Matsiko, the upcountry representative on the Uganda Rugby Union Executive was also present.

"The program was successful being the first time in the area. GIR has the potential to grow and our next program will be communicated soon."- Kasasa, rugby Manager.

Media Contact:

Rugby@APO-opa.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.