GT Advanced Technologies and GlobalWafers Sign Long-Term, Multi-Year Supply Agreement for Silicon Carbide

Global Leader in Silicon Wafers Adds Silicon Carbide

/EIN News/ -- HUDSON, N.H. and HSINCHU, Taiwan, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTAT Corporation, d/b/a GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) and GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC) have entered into a long-term agreement whereby the expertise of both companies will combine to forge a new source of supply of silicon carbide wafers. GWC, already one of the world’s top producers of semiconductor wafer solutions, will now add 150mm silicon carbide to its offering, manufactured from bulk SiC crystal produced by GTAT. As the electric vehicle (EV) and power electronics industries shift away from silicon to silicon carbide, GTAT and GWC are bringing their respective capabilities together to increase supply while lowering costs for this high-demand substrate material. This is a bold and forward-thinking step that expanding markets such as EV will welcome.



“The fundamental advantages of silicon carbide are well known and demand for it is high, but it’s a difficult material to make,” said Greg Knight, GTAT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Because of our crystal-growth knowhow and ability to master this complex process, we can positively shape and influence the silicon carbide wafer industry by diversifying the supply chain, enabling higher wafer volumes and lowering costs significantly for this high-value material,” he continued.

The agreement with GWC represents major advancements for both companies. For GTAT, it marks the successful completion of an eighteen-month transition from selling equipment to providing advanced materials. GWC, utilizing this incoming supply of silicon carbide material from GTAT, can now apply years of wafer process development and immediately become a top-tier SiC wafer supplier to complement its other substrate offerings. “The power electronics industry needs supply agreements such as the one we’ve entered into with GWC, and we’re very pleased to make it a reality,” concluded Knight.

Doris Hsu, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of GWC, sees this long-term agreement with GTAT similarly. “Bringing our companies’ respective technical strengths together will benefit high-growth industries such as EV because we will increase the global supply of silicon carbide wafers,” Ms. Hsu noted. “Pairing our expertise in wafers with GTAT’s premiere-quality silicon carbide crystal will enable important, high-growth industries like EV to reach key adoption milestones sooner and at lower cost.”

About GTAT Corporation

GTAT Corporation, headquartered in Hudson, N.H. USA, is a diversified technology company producing advanced materials and innovative crystal growth technology for the solar, power electronics and optoelectronics industries. The company’s technical innovations accelerate the growth of a new generation of products across this diversified set of global markets. For more information about the company, please visit www.gtat.com .

About GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

GlobalWafers, headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, is one of the top three largest silicon wafer manufacturers in the world. Founded in 1981, it was the semiconductor business unit of SAS (Sino-American Silicon Product Inc.) and spun off as GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. in 2011. Specializing in silicon wafer manufacturing, its product applications extend through power management, automotive, IT, Memory, Sensors and MEMS. GlobalWafers operates out of 16 facilities in Taiwan, Japan, USA, Korea, Italy, Denmark, Malaysia, China and Singapore and is listed on the Taipei Stock Exchange. For more information about GlobalWafers, please visit http://www.sas-globalwafers.com .

