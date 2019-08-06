NYSE: ARA Investor Notice: Lawsuit against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA), have certain options



On March 28, 2019 a lawsuit was filed against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that issues with American Renal's accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC, that American Renal's financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016, and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018 were false and could not be relied upon, that American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



