24 Seven Cloud Communications Selects Metaswitch to Deliver Differentiated Suite of UC&C Solutions

Mobile-native Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) solutions provide seamless mobile experience for ease of use and increased productivity

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced that 24 Seven Cloud Communications , a UK-based service provider, has selected Metaswitch’s award-winning portfolio to deliver “pod”, its new UC&C product suite. The soon-to-be-launched, highly-differentiated portfolio of intuitive, easy-to-use cloud-based solutions will enable its channel partners to enhance productivity and improve collaboration and communications for their enterprise customers.



24 Seven Cloud Communications is a UK-based telecommunications service provider owning and operating a high capacity and fully resilient telecom network. With a broad range of services, 24 Seven provides the latest innovative products and connectivity solutions to its established network of resellers and channel partners.

“Metaswitch’s UC&C technologies make it possible for us to provide our UK-based channel partners a greater choice of highly differentiated services that offer simple provisioning, flexible license management and outstanding support,” said Alex Grant, director at 24 Seven Cloud Communications. “The UK market is fatigued by uninspired, ‘me-too’ offerings. Metaswitch’s innovative mobile-native solutions enable the pod product to deliver a truly next-generation experience both for our channel partners/resellers and their customers that outclasses our competitors.”

Metaswitch is redefining the communications and collaboration experience of today’s workforce by offering network operators with the leading unified communications software available in the market today. Its mobile native unified communications solution delivers mission-critical connectivity and innovative voice, video and collaboration applications natively on all devices to every business.

“24 Seven was looking for a differentiated, flexible and innovative unified communications solution,” said John Tucker, vice president of UC&C solutions at Metaswitch. “Its Metaswitch-based pod offer, is changing the way employees and businesses work today and it is a great fit for 24 Seven’s channel partners and their customers.”

About Metaswitch

Metaswitch is the world’s leading cloud native communications software company. The company Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions are constructively disrupting the way that service providers build, scale, innovate and account for communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch’s award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today’s global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com .

Press Contact

Stephanie Boncich

Mindshare PR

+1 408-207-3674

stephanie@mindsharepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.