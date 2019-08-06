Leading Immunobiology Researcher Dr. David Briscoe Joins aTyr Pharma as Scientific Advisor

Dr. Briscoe to advise company on ongoing development of therapeutics based on the Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) co-receptor and related signaling pathways

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines, today announced the appointment of David Briscoe, MB, ChB, Director of the Transplant Research Program and Fellowship Program and Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School as scientific advisor to the company.

“We are pleased to have attracted Dr. Briscoe as an advisor to help guide the expansion and development of our earlier stage pipeline based on NRP2 biology,” said Dr. Sanjay Shukla, President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “As we advance our understanding of NRP2, Dr. Briscoe’s expertise in the field of immunobiology will complement our own robust research and development capabilities as we work to bring an entirely new class of therapeutics to market.”

“Having recently participated in aTyr’s inaugural summit meeting on NRP2 biology in April, it is clear that there is a rapidly growing body of evidence to suggest that NRP2 plays a key role in a broad range of disorders with significant unmet medical needs, including cancer, inflammation and vascular biology,” said Dr. Briscoe. “I look forward to working with the aTyr team to exploit this emerging pathway.”

Dr. David Briscoe is a Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and the Casey Lee Ball Chair in Transplantation at Boston Children's Hospital. He trained in pediatrics, nephrology and transplantation immunology, and directs a research program focused on the understanding of chronic allograft rejection with a goal to enhance long-term outcomes following solid organ transplantation. Dr. Briscoe serves on National Institutes of Health (NIH) study sections and is a regular participant providing transplant expertise on special grant review committees. He has also served on the editorial board of several transplant journals and is currently a section editor of Transplantation Direct. Dr. Briscoe earned his medical degree at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and performed his initial residency training in General Medicine and Pediatrics in Dublin. He also completed Pediatric Residency training at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver, Colorado, and a postdoctoral fellowship in Pediatric Nephrology at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

About Neuropilin-2 (NRP2)

NRP2 is a pleiotropic cell surface receptor that plays a key role in lymphatic development and in regulating inflammatory responses. In many forms of cancer, high NRP2 expression is associated with worse outcomes. NRP2 can interact with multiple ligands and co-receptors to influence their functional roles. aTyr is actively investigating NRP2 receptor biology, both internally and in collaboration with key academic thought leaders, to identify new product candidates for a variety of disease settings, including cancer, inflammation, and lymphangiogenesis.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes. aTyr is focused on the therapeutic translation of the Resokine pathway, comprised of extracellular proteins derived from the histidyl tRNA synthetase gene family. ATYR1923 is a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by such safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our projected cash expenditures, the potential therapeutic benefits and applications of our product candidates; our ability to successfully advance our product candidates, undertake certain development activities (such as the initiation of clinical trials, clinical trial enrollment, the conduct of clinical trials and the announcement of top-line results) and accomplish certain development goals, and the timing of such events; and the scope and strength of our intellectual property portfolio. These forward-looking statements also reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the discovery, development and regulation of our product candidates, the risk that we may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development activities for any of our existing or future product candidates for a variety of reasons (including difficulties or delays in patient enrollment in current and planned clinical trials), and the risk that we may not be able to raise the additional funding required for our business and product development plans, as well as those risks set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Joyce Allaire Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com



