Seoul National University Hospital and Syapse Sign Multi-Year Renewal Agreement to Expand Access to Precision Medicine in South Korea

/EIN News/ -- Syapse and SNUH will work together to build Asia’s first learning health network of real-world data derived from the region’s leading precision oncology hospitals

Co-hosted symposium of East Asian hospitals will share best practices and strategies to accelerate precision medicine adoption in the region

SAN FRANCISCO and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse, a company accelerating precision medicine through insights derived from its global health system network, and Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH), the premier hospital in South Korea, today announced that they have extended their partnership with a new multi-year agreement. As part of their partnership, SNUH and Syapse will collaboratively work towards building South Korea’s first real-world data sharing network for leading precision oncology hospitals in the region.

“We are very pleased to enter into this expanded multi-year agreement with Syapse focused on accelerating the practice of precision medicine,” said Kyung Hwan Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Information Officer at Seoul National University Hospital. “We are proud of the progress we have made together and look forward to continuing our efforts with Syapse to develop the leading precision medicine platform in South Korea and the Asia Pacific region.”

As the leading cancer hospital in South Korea, SNUH has built a global reputation for innovative approaches to cancer care. SNUH serves more than 8,000 cancer patients per year across 16 Cancer Specialty Centers, 10 Multidisciplinary Cancer Treatment Centers, and a Cancer Clinical Trials Center. The Syapse and SNUH collaboration, established in January 2018, has focused on scaling the delivery of precision medicine insights through the integration and curation of clinical, molecular testing and outcomes data collected in information systems including electronic health records (EHRs).

“As a pioneer in cancer care and technology, SNUH is an important global leader in precision medicine and we are honored to expand our collaboration focused on delivering better outcomes for cancer patients in South Korea,” said Ken Tarkoff, CEO, Syapse. “Together we will work to build a precision medicine data sharing network in the region that will provide the high-quality real-world data and insights required to support hospitals in delivering the most informed personalized care to every cancer patient.”

SNUH and Syapse have also announced today that they will co-host the Syapse Precision Medicine Council Asia with support from MegazoneCloud. The inaugural invitation-only symposium for Syapse partners will be held at SNUH in Seoul on November 22 and 23, 2019 and convene clinical and executive healthcare leaders who are dedicated to advancing precision oncology. The Precision Medicine Council is focused on three primary goals: sharing best practices in growing precision medicine programs, generating actionable insights to advance the industry as a whole, and building upon current data-sharing initiatives.

“We are pleased to partner with Syapse to co-host the inaugural Precision Medicine Council Asia and look forward to welcoming our esteemed colleagues from across the region to South Korea. Together, we will provide the leadership necessary to support hospitals across East Asia in building world-class precision medicine programs,” added Dr. Kim.

About Seoul National University Hospital

Seoul National University Hospital has been leading the development of medicine and safeguarding public health in Korea over the past 100 years. It was established in 1885 as Korea’s first national hospital under the name Je Jung Won. Later, it became the affiliate hospital for Seoul National University College of Medicine before being recognized as a special corporate body under the name of Seoul National University Hospital. Today, the hospital is a world class center comprised of the Main Hospital, the Children’s Hospital, the Cancer Hospital and the Biomedical Research Institute. With over 1,700 hospital beds, approximately 2,000 inpatients and 8,000 outpatients are treated each day by 533 medical professors and 5,800 staff. Seoul National University Hospital’s vision for the 21st century is based on patient-oriented care, respect for humankind, the creation of knowledge and public service.

About Syapse

Syapse is on a mission to deliver the best care for every cancer patient through precision medicine. Our insights platform, data sharing network, and industry partnerships enable healthcare providers to bring precision cancer care to every patient who needs it. By bringing together leading healthcare innovators into a unified ecosystem, we have built one of the world’s largest learning health networks of provider-driven precision medicine data. In collaboration with our partners — including Advocate Aurora Health Care, CommonSpirit Health, Henry Ford Health System, Providence St. Joseph Health, and Seoul National University Hospital — we are working toward a future in which all cancer patients have access to the best personalized care.

About MegazoneCloud

MegazoneCloud is a cloud-specialized IT company providing end-to-end cloud services from infrastructure, platform, application and data services. MegazoneCloud is the first Premier Consulting Partner of Amazon Web Services in Korea as well as the number one AWS partner in Asia. MegazoneCloud is a business partner of Syapse in Korea providing cloud data services to the healthcare industry.

Media Contact

Colin Sanford for Syapse at colin.sanford@syapse.com



