electroCore to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 13

Conference Call to be Held at 4:30pm Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2019 after the close of the market on Tuesday August 13, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.



Tuesday, August 13 th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic: 877-407-4018 International: 201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13692585 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135360

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company’s current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

(+1) 617-535-7743

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

(+1) 646-876-4933

sara@lifescipublicrelations.com



