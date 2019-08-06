Delmar International Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mr. Frederick Corey to Vice President Sales, Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delmar International Inc., a leading global supply chain management and logistics firm since 1965, is pleased to announce the newest appointment to its executive team, Mr. Frederick Corey, in the role of Vice President Sales, Canada.



Mr. Corey has spent the last 17 years at Cominar, most recently in the role of Vice President. He managed a vast portfolio of assets, clients, and a large team of sales professionals. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University.

Mr. Corey has substantial expertise in developing marketing and sales strategies that increase customer acquisition and retention. He has demonstrated success in both aligning sales with company business objectives and improving overall sales efficiency. Mr. Corey comes to Delmar eager for this new opportunity to leverage his skill set in a dynamic new environment.

“We are delighted to welcome Frederick aboard and believe that his background, experience in implementing and managing processes, and ability to forge new relationships, will bring strong value and results for the organization,” said Michael Wagen, Chief Operating Officer.

In the position of Vice President Sales, Canada, Mr. Corey will be responsible for optimizing Delmar's Canadian sales resources, implementing enhancement initiatives for internal sales operations, and driving sales with the company's overall business objectives. Mr. Corey will help Delmar's Canadian sales teams increase efficiency and develop new selling strategies.

Delmar looks forward to the value he will bring, both in Canada and around the world.

About Delmar International Inc.

Delmar International Inc. is a privately held, leading global supply chain solutions provider. With offices located at major gateways, Delmar is strategically positioned and partnered to service our clients worldwide. Delmar's core product offerings include: International Freight Forwarding (Air, Ocean, and Ground), Customs Services, Warehousing & Distribution, Technology Solutions, Supply Chain Management, and Trade Consulting Services. Delmar serves SME to Fortune 500 companies, offering solutions and strategies to optimize any supply chain. From the first to the last mile, Delmar is Logistics Made Simple.

Contact

Matthew Ross

Communications Manager

rossmt@delmar.ca







