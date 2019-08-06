Global $31Bn+ Respiratory Care Devices Market Outlook, 2024 - Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product (Therapeutic (Ventilator, Mask, PAP Device, Inhaler, Nebulizer), Monitoring (Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph), Diagnostic, Consumables), End User (Hospital, Home Care), Indication - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Respiratory Care Devices Market is Projected to Reach USD 31.8 Billion by 2024 from USD 20.6 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The report analyzes the respiratory care devices market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, indication, end-user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The prominent players in the global respiratory care devices market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Chart Industries, Inc. (US), Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), among others.



High prevalence of respiratory diseases as a result of the rapid growth in the global geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the respiratory care devices market



The rapid growth in the global geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases (including COPD and asthma), and the cost advantages of home care devices and services (as compared to hospital visits) are the key factors driving the growth of the home healthcare market.



The high growth potential in emerging markets, healthcare decentralization, and evolution of miniaturized devices are some of the major factors that are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to players operating in the respiratory home healthcare market. However, the low awareness and large underdiagnosed and undertreated population of respiratory care devices is a challenge faced by key players in the market.



The hospital segment is to dominate the respiratory care devices market in 2019.



Based on end-user, the respiratory care devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care centers. Hospitals formed the largest end-user segment in the global respiratory care market in 2018. This can be attributed to the financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase expensive equipment and the availability of trained professionals in hospitals to operate respiratory care devices.



Additionally, growing public-private partnerships to improve access to healthcare services, rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, and improving access to healthcare services are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the respiratory care devices market for hospitals in emerging economies.



Rising prevalence of asthma to drive the inhalers market (a part of the therapeutic respiratory care devices market) during the forecast period.



The inhalers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of asthma will drive the demand for respiratory care devices such as nebulizers, peak flow meter, inhalers, capnographs, gas analyzers, and spirometers during the forecast period. The high incidence of asthma is a key factor driving the growth of the global inhalers market in the forecast period. Moreover, the PAP devices segment of the therapeutic respiratory care devices market is expected to dominate the market through the forecast period.



North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing market



The respiratory care devices market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the respiratory care devices market, followed by Europe. North America's large share in the market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders in the region (due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the high prevalence of tobacco smoking) and the presence of a large number of respiratory care device manufacturers.



On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the presence of a large pool of respiratory patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita income, growing middle-class population, and growing prevalence of tobacco smoking in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Respiratory Care Devices Market: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Market, 2018

4.3 Respiratory Care Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market: Geographic Mix

4.5 Respiratory Care Devices Market: Developing vs Developed Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Global Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Urbanization and Growing Pollution Levels

5.2.1.3 High Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking

5.2.1.4 Changing Lifestyles

5.2.2 Increasing Incidence Rate of Preterm Births

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.3.2 Availability of Low-Cost Products From Local Manufacturers

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices

5.4.2 High Growth in Developing Countries Across APAC and Latin America

5.4.3 Point-of-Care Diagnostics - an Upcoming Opportunity

5.5 Market Challenges

5.5.1 Low Awareness and Large Underdiagnosed and Undertreated Population

5.5.2 Harmful Effects of Certain Devices on Neonates



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Rising Demand for Enhanced Portable & Compact Devices

6.2 Focus of Market Players on Expanding Their Geographical Presence

6.3 Growing Demand for Multimodal Ventilation

6.4 Rising Adoption of Noninvasive Ventilation

6.5 Technology Trends

6.5.1 E-Nose Technology

6.5.2 Wireless Gas Sensor Technology



7 Respiratory Care Devices Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Therapeutic Devices

7.2.1 PAP Devices

7.2.1.1 CPAP Devices

7.2.1.1.1 CPAP is A Better Treatment for Sleep Apnea Than Other Nonsurgical Procedures

7.2.1.2 APAP Devices

7.2.1.2.1 APAP Devices are More Comfortable Than Other PAP Devices

7.2.1.3 BIPAP Devices

7.2.1.3.1 BIPAP Devices are Helpful for Patients Who have Severe Breathing Problems and Cannot Comply With CPAP Devices

7.2.2 Ventilators

7.2.2.1 ICU Ventilators

7.2.2.1.1 High-End Ventilators

7.2.2.1.1.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries to Drive the Adoption of High-End Ventilators

7.2.2.1.2 Mid-End Ventilators

7.2.2.1.2.1 Mid-End Ventilators are Mainly Used in Large and Medium-Sized Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Settings

7.2.2.1.3 Basic Ventilators

7.2.2.1.3.1 Basic Ventilators are the Most Preferred for Predetermined and Long-Term Ventilation in Long-Term Care Centers, Home Care, and Ambulatory Care Centers

7.2.2.2 Portable/Transportable Ventilators

7.2.2.2.1 The Increasing Demand for Home Care is Driving the Adoption of Portable/Transportable Ventilators

7.2.3 Nebulizers

7.2.3.1 Nebulizers are More Effective as Compared to Oral Dosages

7.2.4 Humidifiers

7.2.4.1 Heated Humidifiers

7.2.4.1.1 Heated Humidifiers have Customized Settings to Allow Patients to Control the Amount of Moisture They Want to Receive

7.2.4.2 Passover Humidifiers

7.2.4.2.1 Passover Humidifiers Lack the Facility to Customize the Amount of Moisture Delivered to Patients

7.2.5 Oxygen Concentrators

7.2.5.1 Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

7.2.5.1.1 Fixed Oxygen Concentrators are Comparatively Less Costly Than Portable Oxygen Concentrators

7.2.5.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators

7.2.5.2.1 These Devices are Lightweight and Easy to Transport, Driving Their Adoption

7.2.6 Inhalers

7.2.6.1 Metered-Dose Inhalers

7.2.6.1.1 MDIs are the Most Widely Adopted Inhalers Among the Patient Population

7.2.6.2 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices

7.2.6.2.1 Lower Clinical Efficiency and Dose Variations in Dpis to Restrain Market Growth

7.2.7 Reusable Resuscitators

7.2.7.1 Reusable Resuscitators Can Be Disassembled, Cleaned, Disinfected Or Sterilized, and Reassembled as and When Required

7.2.8 Nitric Oxide Delivery Units

7.2.8.1 Focus of the Companies to Develop Innovative and Advanced Nitric Oxide Delivery Units to Boost the Market

7.2.9 Oxygen Hoods

7.2.9.1 The Growing Prevalence and Recurrence of Chronic Lung Diseases is Expected to Drive the Market

7.3 Monitoring Devices

7.3.1 Pulse Oximeters

7.3.1.1 Pulse Oximeters Sensors

7.3.1.1.1 The Use of Disposable Pulse Oximeter Sensors Reduces the Risk of Cross-Contamination and Hais

7.3.1.2 Pulse Oximeter Equipment

7.3.1.2.1 Rising Adoption of Pulse Oximeter Equipment in Home Care Settings is Projected to Drive the Market Growth

7.3.2 Capnographs

7.3.2.1 Extensive Research in Capnography has Led to the Development of Improved Capnographs, Resulting in Their Increased Commercial Acceptance

7.3.3 Gas Analyzers

7.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Point-Of-Care Testing to Drive the Demand for Portable Gas Analyzers

7.4 Diagnostic Devices

7.4.1 Spirometers

7.4.1.1 Technology Advancements to Increase the Adoption of Spirometers

7.4.2 Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

7.4.2.1 Rise in the Incidence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea to Drive the Growth of PSG Devices

7.4.3 Peak Flow Meters

7.4.3.1 Peak Flow Meters are Not Preferred Due to the High Variability in Measurements Obtained From Devices Made By Different Manufacturers

7.4.4 Other Diagnostic Devices

7.5 Consumables & Accessories

7.5.1 Masks

7.5.1.1 Reusable Masks

7.5.1.1.1 Nasal Masks

7.5.1.1.1.1 Nasal Masks are Dominating the Market Because They Avoid Common Pressure Points, Reduce Irritation, and Do Not Obstruct the Patients' View

7.5.1.1.2 Full-Faced Masks

7.5.1.1.2.1 Rising ICU Hospital Admissions to Drive the Adoption of Full-Faced Masks

7.5.1.1.3 Nasal Pillow Masks

7.5.1.1.3.1 The Utilization of Nasal Pillow Masks With PAP Devices is Driving Market Growth

7.5.1.1.4 Oral Masks

7.5.1.1.4.1 These Masks are Only Used Under Special Circumstances, Which is Restricting Market Growth

7.5.1.2 Disposable Masks

7.5.1.2.1 Increasing Patient Population With Respiratory Diseases to Drive the Growth in the Disposable Masks Market

7.5.2 Disposable Resuscitators

7.5.2.1 Technologically-Advanced Valves in Resuscitators to Boost the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

7.5.3 Tracheostomy Tubes

7.5.3.1 Introduction of New and Advanced Products With Ergonomic Designs to Drive Market Growth

7.5.4 Nasal Cannulas

7.5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery is Expected to Boost Demand for Nasal Cannulas

7.5.5 Other Consumables & Accessories



8 Respiratory Care Devices Market, By Indication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

8.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of COPD to Drive the Demand for Respiratory Care Devices

8.3 Sleep Apnea

8.3.1 Rising Awareness About Diagnosis of Sleep Apnea to Drive Demand for Respiratory Care Devices

8.4 Asthma

8.4.1 Increasing Global Burden of Asthma to Support Market Growth

8.5 Infectious Diseases

8.5.1 Rising Awareness for Tb Diagnosis to Drive Market Growth

8.6 Other Indications



9 Respiratory Care Devices Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 This Segment Held the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

9.3 Home Care Settings

9.3.1 Technological Advancements have Led to the Development of Compact & Lightweight Respiratory Care Devices That are Easy to Carry and Operate

9.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.4.1 There is A Shift in Patient Preference From Extended Hospital Treatment Towards Treatment at Accs



10 Respiratory Care Devices Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Respiratory Care Devices Market Due to the High Burden of Asthma & COPD in the Country

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 The Increasing Incidence of COPD is Driving the Adoption of Respiratory Care Devices in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Strengthening of the Healthcare Infrastructure in Germany to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 The High Burden of COPD Due to the Increasing Tobacco Consumption in the Country to Drive the Market for Respiratory Care Devices

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in the Country to Support Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms May Negatively Impact the Italian Market

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Debt and Shortcomings in Spain's Medical Devices Sector Will Restrain the Pace of Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 High Accessibility of Health Services Accounts for Japan's Large Market Share

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Healthcare Development and Reforms Will Stimulate Market Growth in China

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growth in the Patient Population, Healthcare Expenditure, and Medical Tourism Will Favor the Adoption of Respiratory Care Devices

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements to Drive Market Growth in Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Rising Obesity Rate to Increase the Incidence of Respiratory Diseases in Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.5.4 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Geographical Assessment of the Major Players in the Respiratory Care Devices Market

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Agreements and Partnerships

11.4 Competitive Assessment of R&D Expenditure

11.5 Market Share Analysis

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.6.1 Visionary Leaders

11.6.2 Innovators

11.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.6.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Philips Healthcare

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.3 Recent Developments

12.2 Resmed Inc.

12.3 Medtronic PLC

12.4 Masimo Corporation

12.5 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Co. Ltd.

12.6 Getinge AB

12.7 Air Liquide

12.8 Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12.9 Hamilton Medical AG

12.10 Invacare Corporation

12.11 Vyaire Medical

12.12 Chart Industries Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f052xa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

