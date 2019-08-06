Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2024 - Emerging Countries Present Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Technology (Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow Assays, ELISA), Molecular Diagnostics), Animal (Companion, Farm), Pathogen (Bacteria, Viral, Parasite), Enduser - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.4 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2024.



This report studies the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market based on technology, animal type, end-user, and region. The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth. It also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro-markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions and the respective countries in these regions.

Growing demand for advanced veterinary infectious disease diagnostic tools, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, growth in companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and rising disease control & disease prevention measures are some of the key factors driving the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. However, rising pet care costs, lack of animal healthcare awareness and shortage of veterinarians in emerging countries are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The companion animal segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period

Based on animal type, the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into food-producing animals and companion animals. In 2018, the companion animals segment commanded the larger share of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing pet ownership (especially in developed countries), growing penetration of pet insurance, rising number of veterinary practitioners globally, and increasing animal disease control and disease prevention measures.

The immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period

Based on technology, the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies. The immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in 2018. The higher preference for advanced infectious disease diagnostic products by veterinarians, animal farm owners, government institutions & organizations, pet owners, and laboratory technicians; growing demand for early & accurate diagnosis; increasing preference for in-house testing; and the rising applications of immunodiagnostics are supporting the growth of this application segment.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global market in 2018

The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the second-largest share in 2018. Factors such as increasing companion animal ownership, rise in animal disease outbreaks, a growing number of veterinary professionals, and government support to ensure good animal health are driving the market for veterinary infectious disease diagnostics in Europe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share, By End User & Region, 2018

4.3 Technology Analysis: Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Animal Type Analysis: Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Devices

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

5.2.1.3 Growth in Companion Animal Population

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance

5.2.1.5 Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies

5.2.1.6 Increasing Disease Control and Disease Prevention Measures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Pet Care Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Markets

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Veterinarians in Emerging Markets

5.2.5 Trends and Insights

5.2.5.1 Increasing Vegan Population

5.2.5.2 Adoption of Web Monitoring and Other Digital Aids to Detect Emerging Animal Infectious Diseases

6 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Immunodiagnostics

6.2.1 Veterinary Infectious Disease Immunodiagnostics Market Split, By Animal Type, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Veterinary Infectious Disease Immunodiagnostics Market Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Lateral Flow Assays

6.2.3.1 Lateral Flow Assays Offer Rapid Results and Sensitive & Accurate Diagnosis

6.2.3.2 Lateral Flow Assays Market Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.4 Elisa Tests

6.2.4.1 Elisa Tests have Gained Widespread Popularity in the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Owing to Their Efficacy and Accurate Validation of Results

6.2.4.2 Elisa Tests Market Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.5 Other Immunodiagnostic Products

6.2.5.1 Other Immunodiagnostics Products Market Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.3 Molecular Diagnostics

6.3.1 Veterinary Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Split, By Animal Type, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Veterinary Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

6.3.3.1 PCR is an Effective Tool for the Diagnosis of Diseases in Food-Producing Animals and Companion Animals

6.3.3.2 PCR-Tests Market Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Microarrays

6.3.4.1 Technological Advancements and the Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases are Supporting the Growth of This Market

6.3.4.2 Microarrays Market Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.3.5 Other Molecular Diagnostic Products

6.3.6 Other Molecular Diagnostics Market Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.4 Other Technologies

6.4.1 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics: Market for Other Technologies-Split, By Animal Type, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.4.2 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics: Market for Other Technologies Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Companion Animals

7.2.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market for Companion Animals, By Animal Type

7.2.1.1 Dogs

7.2.1.2 Cats

7.2.1.3 Horses

7.2.1.4 Other Companion Animals

7.2.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market for Companion Animals, By Infection Type

7.2.2.1 Viral Infections

7.2.2.1.1 Highly Contagious Nature of Viral Diseases is A Major Factor Driving the Demand for the Diagnosis of Viral Infections in Companion Animals

7.2.2.2 Bacterial Infections

7.2.2.2.1 Bacterial Infections Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

7.2.2.3 Parasitic Infections

7.2.2.3.1 Rising Incidence of Worm Infestation in Companion Animals to Support the Growth of This Market

7.2.2.4 Other Infections

7.3 Food-Producing Animals

7.3.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market for Food-Producing Animals, By Animal Type

7.3.1.1 Cattle

7.3.1.2 Swine

7.3.1.3 Poultry

7.3.1.4 Other Food-Producing Animals

7.4 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market for Food-Producing Animals, By Infection Type

7.5 Bacterial Infections

7.5.1 Bacterial Infections Segment Held the Largest Share of the Food-Producing Animals Market, By Infection Type

7.6 Viral Infections

7.6.1 Need for Early Disease Diagnosis and Prevention and Growing Awareness have Contributed to Market Growth

7.7 Parasitic Infections

7.7.1 Worm Infestations are A Significant Problem for Pet and Companion Animal Owners

7.8 Other Infections

8 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Reference Laboratories

8.2.1 Reference Laboratories are Gaining Importance Due to the Increasing Prevalence of Veterinary Infectious Diseases and the Need for Their Early Diagnosis

8.3 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

8.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics are the First Points of Contact for Animal Owners

8.4 Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing

8.4.1 Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

8.5 Research Institutes & Universities

8.5.1 Research Institutes & Universities Perform A Large Number of Tests for the Identification of Diseases in Animals

9 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Region



Company Profiles

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (US)

Zoetis Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Indical GmbH) (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Virbac (France)

bioMrieux SA (France)

IDVet (France)

Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Heska Corporation (US)

Creative Diagnostics (US)

URIT Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd (China)

NTBIO Diagnostics Inc. (Canada)

Bio-X Diagnostics (Belgium)

Agrolabo S.p.A (Italy)

Eurolyser Diagnostica (Austria)

Eurofins Technologies (Hungary)

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH (Austria)

AusDiagnostics Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Demedetic Diagnostics GmbH (Germany)

Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc. (US)

DRG Diagnostics GmbH (Germany)

XpressBio (US)

InBios International Inc. (US)

Genesig (Primerdesign) (UK)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btgb4w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.