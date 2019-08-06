Coppernic Turns to Integrated Biometrics Five-O for New Device Created to Support UN’s Right-to-Identity Development Goals

More than a billion people – half of them living in Africa – are legally invisible; new mobile device helps individuals exercise their fundamental right to an identity.

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Biometrics’ compact, high-performance fingerprint sensor, the “Five-O,” has been incorporated into Coppernic’s formidable new multifunction tablet, the ID Platform FAP50. By integrating Five-0, the world’s smallest FBI Certified 4-slap fingerprint sensor, into an Android tablet equipped with a camera and iris reader, Coppernic has created a powerful mobile device perfectly suited to help the United Nations achieve one of its major Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established during the historic 2015 UN Summit.



The United Nations says 1.5 billion people – half of them living in Africa – are legally "invisible.” In aiming for the complete expression of civil rights around the world developed Goal 16 , calling for ‘peace, justice and strong institutions’ through inclusive economic, social and cultural policies achieved largely by the establishment of legal identity for all citizens.

Integrated Biometrics’ FBI-certified Five-O, the world’s very first FAP 50 scanner, is ideal for tackling the monumental mobile 10-finger enrollment and verification tasks required by the UN’s goals. At less than 200 grams, Five-O’s ruggedness, very low power requirements and ability to function flawlessly in all kinds of environmental conditions meant no other FBI and AFIS-compliant scanner in the world could meet Coppernic’s stringent requirements.

"The Coppernic ID Platform FAP50 is rugged, weighs less than a kilo, and has the latest and most efficient biometric capture technology onboard,” said David Gerulski, Executive Vice President of Integrated Biometrics. “It will continue the revolution we’ve been talking about – mobilizing large-scale enrolments and census activities that were previously tied to slow, fixed facilities. It’s a wonderful achievement.”

“Coppernic is very proud to provide such a timely device for pushing forward the United Nation’s Strategic Development goals for 1.5 billion people – half of them living in Africa – are legally ‘invisible,’" said Jacky Lecuivre, president of Coppernic. “The Five-O sensor from Integrated Biometrics has been a welcome addition, helping us achieve our goals for the device.”

