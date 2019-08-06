Artificial Intelligence Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Artificial Intelligence -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2019

Description

The global Artificial Intelligence Market is on the verge of accumulating steady revenue over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). Prominent drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report which provides readers with an accurate picture of the current scenario. The global economy as well as micro- and macroeconomic indicators that govern the various factors. The historical trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence Market is examined to gain an estimate valuation and size of the market till the end of the forecast period. Events, exhibitions, and trade shows are watched carefully for novel innovations and technological breakthroughs enveloping the market.

The AI market is entering a dynamic phase of growth where adoption in the enterprise sector continues unabated, but there are questions emerging within research and academic circles about whether the technologies fueling the AI revolution, particularly deep learning, might be hitting a bottleneck. The recent controversy surrounding Facebook and data privacy, AI safety and explainability with Uber's self-driving car fatality, or questions about authenticity and the power of generative algorithms to create fake images and video, are all issues that highlight the risks and challenges facing AI in 2018. The challenges are to be expected as we move from a hype phase into a reality phase as part of the cycle of AI market development. Tractica sees these challenges as part of the maturity curve for AI, where the next few years will see a sobering of expectations, while the momentum around use cases and applications continues to build.

Key Players

The latest report on the global Artificial Intelligence market has mentioned several noteworthy players ruling the Artificial Intelligence market. This list includes various prevalent vendors as well as new entrants.

The key players covered in this study

Bitcoin Blockchain

Ethereum

Blockchain Technologies

Factom

Chain

IBM

Microsoft

ConsenSys

Earn

Filament

Slock.IT

Gem

Everledger

Xapo

Abra

Hyperledger Project

R3

Digital Asset Holdings

Ripple

Visa

Barclays

Overstock

Additional Industry Participants

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

AI Technologies

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Machine Reasoning

Strong AI

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunications

Internet Services

Advertising

Healthcare

Automotive

Retail

Regional Description

The analysis of the Artificial Intelligence market is also studied based on regions across the global level as well as regional level. Regionally, the report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region is studied more profoundly, along with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence market share during the review period of 2025.

