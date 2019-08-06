Artificial Intelligence Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2019
The global Artificial Intelligence Market is on the verge of accumulating steady revenue over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). Prominent drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report which provides readers with an accurate picture of the current scenario. The global economy as well as micro- and macroeconomic indicators that govern the various factors. The historical trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence Market is examined to gain an estimate valuation and size of the market till the end of the forecast period. Events, exhibitions, and trade shows are watched carefully for novel innovations and technological breakthroughs enveloping the market.
The AI market is entering a dynamic phase of growth where adoption in the enterprise sector continues unabated, but there are questions emerging within research and academic circles about whether the technologies fueling the AI revolution, particularly deep learning, might be hitting a bottleneck. The recent controversy surrounding Facebook and data privacy, AI safety and explainability with Uber's self-driving car fatality, or questions about authenticity and the power of generative algorithms to create fake images and video, are all issues that highlight the risks and challenges facing AI in 2018. The challenges are to be expected as we move from a hype phase into a reality phase as part of the cycle of AI market development. Tractica sees these challenges as part of the maturity curve for AI, where the next few years will see a sobering of expectations, while the momentum around use cases and applications continues to build.
Key Players
The key players covered in this study
Bitcoin Blockchain
Ethereum
Blockchain Technologies
Factom
Chain
IBM
Microsoft
ConsenSys
Earn
Filament
Slock.IT
Gem
Everledger
Xapo
Abra
Hyperledger Project
R3
Digital Asset Holdings
Ripple
Visa
Barclays
Overstock
Additional Industry Participants
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
AI Technologies
Machine Learning
Deep Learning
Computer Vision
Natural Language Processing
Machine Reasoning
Strong AI
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunications
Internet Services
Advertising
Healthcare
Automotive
Retail
Regional Description
The analysis of the Artificial Intelligence market is also studied based on regions across the global level as well as regional level. Regionally, the report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region is studied more profoundly, along with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence market share during the review period of 2025.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
