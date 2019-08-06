Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Artificial Intelligence Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence Industry

Description

The global Artificial Intelligence Market is on the verge of accumulating steady revenue over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). Prominent drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report which provides readers with an accurate picture of the current scenario. The global economy as well as micro- and macroeconomic indicators that govern the various factors. The historical trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence Market is examined to gain an estimate valuation and size of the market till the end of the forecast period. Events, exhibitions, and trade shows are watched carefully for novel innovations and technological breakthroughs enveloping the market.

The AI market is entering a dynamic phase of growth where adoption in the enterprise sector continues unabated, but there are questions emerging within research and academic circles about whether the technologies fueling the AI revolution, particularly deep learning, might be hitting a bottleneck. The recent controversy surrounding Facebook and data privacy, AI safety and explainability with Uber's self-driving car fatality, or questions about authenticity and the power of generative algorithms to create fake images and video, are all issues that highlight the risks and challenges facing AI in 2018. The challenges are to be expected as we move from a hype phase into a reality phase as part of the cycle of AI market development. Tractica sees these challenges as part of the maturity curve for AI, where the next few years will see a sobering of expectations, while the momentum around use cases and applications continues to build. 

Key Players

The latest report found on WGR, on the global Artificial Intelligence market has mentioned several noteworthy players ruling the Artificial Intelligence market. This list includes various prevalent vendors as well as new entrants.

The key players covered in this study 

Bitcoin Blockchain  
Ethereum  
Blockchain Technologies 
Factom  
Chain  
IBM  
Microsoft  
ConsenSys  
Earn  
Filament  
Slock.IT  
Gem  
Everledger  
Xapo  
Abra  
Hyperledger Project  
R3  
Digital Asset Holdings  
Ripple  
Visa  
Barclays  
Overstock 
Additional Industry Participants

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
AI Technologies 
Machine Learning 
Deep Learning 
Computer Vision 
Natural Language Processing 
Machine Reasoning 
Strong AI

Market segment by Application, split into 
Telecommunications 
Internet Services 
Advertising 
Healthcare 
Automotive 
Retail

Regional Description

The analysis of the Artificial Intelligence market is also studied based on regions across the global level as well as regional level. Regionally, the report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region is studied more profoundly, along with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence market share during the review period of 2025.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

Continued...            

