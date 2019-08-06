Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market Outlook, 2024 - High Demand for Cloud-based & Hybrid Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Component (Hardware Solutions, Software Solutions, and Services), Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection and mitigation market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 to USD 4.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period.



The market study covers the DDoS protection and mitigation market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments, such as component (hardware solutions, software solutions and services, application area, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Major vendors in the global DDoS protection and mitigation market include NETSCOUT (US); Akamai Technologies (US); Imperva (US); Radware (Israel); Cloudflare (US); Link11 (Germany), Nexusguard (Hong Kong); A10 Networks, (US); Fortinet (US); Huawei Technologies (China); Verisign (US); Flowmon Networks (Czech Republic); StackPath, (US); DOSarrest Internet Security (Canada); and Seceon (US).

The exponential rise in multi-vector DDoS attacks and ease of availability of DDoS-for-hire services to drive the overall DDoS protection and mitigation market

The major factors driving the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market include the increasing Internet of Things (IoT) and cryptocurrency-focused DDoS threats, and rising awareness among enterprises about the changing threat landscape, and growing need to have a disaster recovery plan in place before DDoS attacks impact businesses to a great extent. Due to the advent of digitalization, increase in computational power of processors, and rise in the number of connected devices, the instances of cyberattacks have increased considerably in recent times.

Hardware solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The DDoS protection and mitigation market by component has been segmented into hardware solutions and software solutions and services. DDoS solutions play a significant role in keeping the data, servers, endpoints, cloud, and organization infrastructure safeguarded from attackers. A critical attack that is intended to disrupt the functioning of an organization is termed as a DDoS attack. These attacks have become a real threat to organizations.



Organizations need to forestall their applications, network solutions, and services to combat the evolving sophisticated DDoS attacks. DDoS attacks affect the application layer, protocol layer, and also the bandwidth of the network. Organizations use DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services for adaptive defense against DDoS attacks. The attacks affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of resources, which may result in million-dollar losses for organizations.

DDoS attacks can be dealt with DDoS hardware protection solutions. Hardware appliances are configured in the local network or in data centers to protect the organization's network from evolving sophisticated threats. These hardware solutions are easy to install and suitable for high-volume amplified traffic, which requires a high throughput. The hardware solutions are set up at a remote network and can be managed in the data center hosting environment itself.



The hardware solutions ensure network connectivity and eliminate the downtime in case of power or equipment failures and during maintenance. These solutions can be easily moved and reconfigured with minimal interference in the network infrastructure. DDoS protection appliances provide effective protection against cyberattacks, such as advanced Domain Name System (DNS) DDoS, and layer 4 and layer 7 volumetric assaults.



Among deployment modes, hybrid deployment segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Under deployment mode, DDoS protection and mitigation market is segmented by on-premises, cloud, and hybrid. The hybrid deployment type is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The hybrid deployment mode enables organizations to keep their critical data inside the organization premises and transfer the non-critical data to the cloud environment. The hybrid deployment mode also offers other features, such as advanced protocol anomaly detection, blocking of suspicious Internet Protocol (IP), and cloud mitigation capabilities.



Hybrid deployment enables the Information Technology (IT) staff to have clear visibility into the stored data and provides DDoS protection and mitigation in real-time. A large number of DDoS attacks have been left undetected by on-premises and cloud-based solutions, and enterprises lack the capability to detect and mitigate them. Hence, many enterprises are moving toward the hybrid deployment mode.

North America to account for the largest market size, whereas APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is projected to hold the largest market size of the DDoS protection and mitigation market during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of the DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in the region. The DDoS market is evolving in the North American region because it is technologically advanced and tops the world in terms of the presence of security vendors and DDoS incidents. The increased instances of volumetric DDoS incidents in the country, and need to protect critical network infrastructures, and sensitive data have made the region adopt these next-generation technologies.



The growing trends, such as IoT, Internet of Everything (IoE), and penetration of smartphones, have increased the volume of data and transactions performed by online users. The rise in threats and vulnerabilities and government compliances has made North America the most lucrative industry for different categories of vendors. The concentrated presence of a large number of DDoS protection and mitigation solution and services providers in the US is also expected to drive revenue growth from the region. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services to combat the accelerated traffic rate brought by new network technologies that induce DDoS attacks.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Factor Analysis

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Service, 2019-2024

4.4 Market By Professional Service, 2019

4.5 Market By Application Area, 2019

4.6 Market By Organization Size, 2019

4.7 Market By Deployment Mode, 2019

4.8 Market Investment Scenario

4.9 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.1 Focus on DDoS Attack Anatomy

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Multi-Vector DDoS Attacks

5.2.1.2 Ease of Availability of DDoS-For-Hire Services

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Cloud-Based and Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budget Constraints Among SMES

5.2.2.2 Easy Availability of Free and Pirated DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Number of DDoS Threats Across IoT Ecosystem

5.2.3.2 Need of DDoS Defense Solutions for 5G Ecosystem

5.2.3.3 Highly Regulated Verticals and Gaming Sector to Create Attractive Opportunities for DDoS Vendors

5.2.3.4 Rising DDoS Threats on Cryptocurrency Exchange Entities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sweep Period of Attacks, Large-Scale Traffic Defense With Zero Latency, and Ssl Encrypted Attacks in the DDoS Area

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Security Skills Among Security Professionals and Lack of Pre-Planning Among Enterprises

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 National Credit Union Administration

5.3.2 Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

5.3.3 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4 High-Impact DDoS Attacks in Recent Times

5.5 Best Practices for DDoS Protection and Mitigation

5.6 Use Cases

5.6.1 Need for the Best-In-Class DDoS Attack Mitigation Solution for a Healthcare Organization in the United States

5.6.2 Deployment of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions Across the Gaming Industry

5.6.3 Need of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solution for Virtual Private Server and Cloud Service Providers

5.6.4 Dependence of Leading IT and Telecom Company on DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solution

5.6.5 Adoption of Cloud-Based DDoS Solutions By Mobile Encryption Company in Canada

5.6.6 Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solution in the Middle East

5.6.7 Leading Medical and Scientific Publication House Adopted DDoS Solution

5.6.8 Bitcoin Exchange Entity in Asia Pacific Targeted By DDoS Attack

5.7 Innovation Spotlight

5.7.1 Fastly

5.7.2 Corero

5.7.3 F5 Networks

5.7.4 Centurylink

5.7.5 Radware

5.7.6 Haltdos

5.7.7 Allot

5.7.8 Corsa Technology

6 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware Solutions

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Ensuring Operational Efficiency to Fuel the Demand for Hardware Solutions

6.3 Software Solutions

6.3.1 Seamless, Flexible, and Easy-To-Deploy Options to Fuel the Demand for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Software Solutions

6.3.2 Mitigation Techniques

6.3.2.1 Network Layer

6.3.2.1.1 Null Routing

6.3.2.1.2 Sinkholing

6.3.2.1.3 Scrubbing

6.3.2.2 Application Layer

6.3.2.2.1 DNS Routing

6.3.2.2.2 BGP Routing

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Professional Services

6.4.1.1 Design and Implementation

6.4.1.1.1 Growing Demand to Configure, Validate, and Implement the Deployment of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions to Fuel the Demand for Design and Implementation Services

6.4.1.2 Consulting and Advisory

6.4.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Facilitating the Needs of End Users to Deploy DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions Effectively to Fuel the Need for Consulting and Advisory Services

6.4.1.3 Training and Education

6.4.1.3.1 Technologies Involved in Mitigating DDoS Attacks and Educating Users to Boost the Demand for Training and Education Services

6.4.1.4 Support and Maintenance

6.4.1.4.1 Technologies Involved in Providing Functional Support, Technical Support, Remote Support, and Database Support to Boost the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

6.4.2 Managed Services

6.4.2.1 Increasing Need to Reduce the Number of Data Breaches and Protect Intellectual Property to Fuel the Demand for Managed Services

7 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market By Application Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Network Security

7.2.1 Slowing Down of Network Performance and Disruption of Internet Services to Fuel the Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

7.3 Application Security

7.3.1 Growing Need to Safeguard Files and Folders on DesKTops and Smartphones to Pave the Way for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

7.4 Database Security

7.4.1 Increasing Data Breaches and Thefts to Fuel the Demand for Database DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

7.5 Endpoint Security

7.5.1 Illegitimate Traffic and Target Vulnerabilities to Endpoints to Fuel the Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

8 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Growing Need to Manage Huge Amount of Data to Pave the Way for On-Premises DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability to Pave the Way for Organizations to Adopt Cloud-Based DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

8.4 Hybrid

8.4.1 Increasing Multi-Vector DDoS Attacks to Fuel the Adoption of Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

9 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Growing Need for Securing Data From Vulnerabilities to Fuel the Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Rising Security Issues Compel Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Focus on the Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

10 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government and Defense

10.2.1 DDoS Protection and Mitigation to Help Government to Effectively Secure Sensitive Information and Ensure Data Privacy

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3.1 Increasing Need to Protect Information From DDoS-Based Attacks Driving the Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in the BFSI Vertical

10.4 Manufacturing

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Upgrading the Security Systems to Boost the Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in the Manufacturing Vertical

10.5 Energy and Utilities

10.5.1 Evolving Volumetric DDoS Attacks to Fuel the Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

10.6 IT and Telecommunications

10.6.1 Increase in the Number of Web and Mobile Applications to Fuel the Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in the IT and Telecommunications Vertical

10.7 Healthcare

10.7.1 Rising Instances of Volumetric Attacks to Fuel the Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions and Services in the Healthcare Vertical

10.8 Education

10.8.1 Education Institutes to Deploy DDoS Protection and Mitigation for Safeguarding Customers' Sensitive Information From Rising DDoS Attacks

10.9 Retail

10.9.1 Increasing Adoption of BYOD Trend, MPOS, and IoT to Fuel the Demand for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions and Services in the Retail Vertical

10.10 Others

11 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Growing Need to Secure Data to Fuel the Demand for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions Across Verticals to Drive the Market Growth in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Focus on Securing Users' Data and Addressing GDPR Requirements to Drive the Market Growth in the UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Increasing Instances of DDoS Attacks, Spear Phishing Attacks and Internet Thefts to Drive the Demand for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in Germany

11.3.3 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increasing DDoS, Cyber, and Bot Attacks to Spur the Demand for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in China

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 High Adoption of Smart City Projects and Rise in the Adoption of IoT Trends to Drive the Growth of Market in India

11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.3.1 Rising Data Leakage Instances to Boost the Growth of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Australia and New Zealand

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 Complex Legal, Regulatory, and Economic Resolutions to Compel Organizations to Adopt DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in the Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.1 Increase in Number of Tech Ventures to Lead to the Growth of Market in Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Rapid Surge in the use of Sensitive Data for Sharing Vital Information Among Customers to Increase the Demand for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions in Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Rise in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions and Services to Fuel the Growth of the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Mexico

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking

12.2.1 Analysis of Product Portfolio of Major Players in the Market

12.2.2 Business Strategies Adopted By Major Players in the Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, for Start-ups

12.3.1 Progressive Companies

12.3.2 Responsive Companies

12.3.3 Dynamic Companies

12.3.4 Starting Blocks

12.4 Key Developments in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

12.4.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.4.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

12.4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4.4 Business Expansions

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Netscout

13.3 Akamai Technologies

13.4 Radware

13.5 Huawei Technologies

13.6 Fortinet

13.7 Link11

13.8 Imperva

13.9 Cloudflare

13.10 Verisign

13.11 A10 Networks

13.12 Stackpath

13.13 Flowmon Networks

13.14 Seceon

13.15 DOSarrest Internet Security

13.16 Nexusguard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmnff7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

