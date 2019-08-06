Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Insights 2019-2025: Growing Demand for Customized First Class & Business Class Seats

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market by Material (Leather, Vinyl, Fabric), Seat Cover Type (Headrest, Armrest) Seat Type (First, Business, Premium, Economy), Aircraft Type, End Use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aircraft seat upholstery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The market study covers the aircraft seat upholstery market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as end-use, aircraft type, seat type, seat cover type, material, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Increasing aircraft orders across the globe are driving the market growth

The market is driven by factors such as increasing aircraft orders across the globe, rising number of premium economy seats, growing demand for customized seats for first class and business class, and maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft. However, the shortage of seat suppliers in the aviation industry and complex regulatory framework and certifications are limiting the overall growth of the market.

Based on end-use, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2019. Based on end-use, aircraft seat upholstery aftermarket is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. The aftermarket segment is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising air passenger traffic and the increasing number of long-haul flights across the globe, leading to an increasing need for frequent maintenance and replacement of seat upholstery.

Based on material type, the fabric segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2019

Fabrics are majorly used for the seat covers of premium economy class and economy class seats. With the rise in demand for premium economy class seats from business travelers, owing to its cheaper ticket price as compared to business class seats, there is a growing demand for seating comfort, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for aircraft seat upholstery fabric.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2019. Asia Pacific has a high demand for air travel, and there is tremendous growth in the air passenger traffic in this region. The rise in passenger traffic is leading to a rise in aircraft deliveries, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of both the aircraft seats as well as the aircraft seat upholstery markets.

In addition, the presence of OEMs in this region is supporting the growth of the regional market. OEMs in this region are partnering with airlines to secure their market positions within the region, thereby driving the regional market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Market Definition & Scope

2.2 Research Approach & Methodology

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 OEM Market Approach

2.2.3 Aftermarket Approach

2.2.3.1 Commercial & Business Jets Aftermarket

2.2.3.2 General Aviation Aircraft (Turboprop Aircraft and Piston Engine Aircraft)

2.2.3.3 Helicopters Aftermarket

2.2.4 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Triangulation & Validation

2.3.1 Triangulation Through Secondary Research

2.3.2 Triangulation Through Primaries

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.4.1 Market Sizing and Market Forecasting

2.5 Risk Analysis

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market From 2019 to 2025

4.2 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Material

4.3 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Aircraft Type

4.4 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Number of Premium Economy Seats in Passenger Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Customized First Class & Business Class Seats

5.2.1.3 Increasing Aircraft Orders

5.2.1.4 Maintenance & Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage of Seat Suppliers

5.2.2.2 Regulatory Frameworks & Certifications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise of Low-Cost Airlines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delay in Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.4.2 High Installation and Refurbishment Cost

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aircraft Seating Evolution

6.2.1 1980s: Armchair Kings First Class

6.2.2 Mid-1990s: Cradle Seats

6.2.3 Early 2000s: Flatbed Seating Solutions

6.2.4 Early 2010s: Lightweight Seats

6.3 New Product Innovations in Aircraft Seat Upholstery By Top Manufacturers, 2018-2019

6.3.1 Sensitive Aircraft Seat Cover (Smeated)

6.3.2 Wall Blankets

6.3.3 Brisa High Performance for Seating and Brisa Distressed Hp

6.4 Technology Trends

6.4.1 Advanced Materials

6.4.2 Biodegradable Seat Covers

6.4.3 Anti-Stain Effect

6.4.4 Hygienic Effect

6.5 Bill of Materials (BoM)

6.5.1 BoM: Economy Class Seats

6.5.2 BoM: Premium Economy Seats

6.5.3 BoM: Business Class Seats

6.5.4 BoM: First Class Seats

7 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 OEM

7.1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Line Fitting of Aircraft Seats is Driving Growth of OEM Segment

7.1.2 Aftermarket

7.1.2.1 Customization of Business and First-Class Seats By Premium Airlines is Expected to Drive the Aftermarket Segment

8 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

8.2.1 Rise in Demand for Economy Class Seats is Increasing Demand for NBA in Emerging Economies Such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia

8.3 Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

8.3.1 Rising Demand for WBA Owing to the Availability of Wider Space in the Aircraft

8.4 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

8.4.1 Growth of VLA Owing to Its Capability of Accommodating Maximum Takeoff Weight of More Than 12,500 Pounds

8.5 Business Jets

8.5.1 Rising Demand for On-Demand VIP Commute is Increasing the Demand for Business Jets

8.6 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

8.6.1 Growing Trend of Domestic Travel Through Airlines is Leading to Increase the Demand for RTAs

8.7 Helicopters

8.7.1 Rising Demand for Applications Such as Survey and Inspection and Domestic Travel is Anticipated to Drive the Growth for Helicopters

8.8 General Aviation Aircraft

8.8.1 Rise for Domestic Travel is Rising Demand for Recreational Flights Across the Globe

9 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 First Class

9.2.1 Growth of First Class is Substantially Increasing Owing to the High Level of Comfort and Luxury

9.3 Business Class

9.3.1 Growing Demand for Business Class Owing to Its Enhanced Comfort and More Leg Space

9.4 Premium Economy Class

9.4.1 Shifting Preference of Business Travelers to Premium Economy Class Owing to Their Cheaper Tickets

9.5 Economy Class

9.5.1 Rising Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe is Rising the Demand for Economy Class Owing for Travelling at A Lower Cost

10 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fabric

10.2.1 Natural Fabric

10.2.1.1 Properties Such as Good Absorption of Perspiration are Fueling the Growth of Natural Fabrics

10.2.2 Polyester

10.2.2.1 Demand for Polyester in Aircraft Seat Covers is Rising Owing to Its Stain Resistance, Washability, and Spot Cleanability

10.2.3 Wool/Nylon Blend

10.2.3.1 Wool/Nylon Blend - Wool/Nylon Blend Seat Covers Deliver A Substantially High Degree of Comfort to Airline Passengers

10.3 Vinyl

10.4 Leather

10.4.1 Genuine Leather

10.4.1.1 Demand for Genuine Leather From Business Class and First Class Airline Passengers, Due to Its Comfort and Elegance

10.4.2 Synthetic/Artificial Leather

10.4.2.1 Demand for Lighter Seat Cover is Driving the Growth for Synthetic/Artificial Leather Seat Covers

11 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Cover Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Bottom Covers

11.2.1 Growing Demand for Bottom Covers Owing to Their Property of Safeguarding Foam Cushion From Wear and Tear

11.3 Backrests

11.3.1 Rising Demand for Good Seating Comfort and Back Support is Leading to Rise in Growth of Backrest Seat Covers

11.4 Seat Rear Pockets

11.4.1 Demand for Short-Haul Flights is Driving the Demand for Seat Rear Pockets for Passengers to Carry Their Essentials During A Flight

11.5 Headrests

11.5.1 Need for Enhanced Aesthetic Appeal of Aircraft Interiors is Leading to Grow the Demand for Headrests

11.6 Armrests

11.6.1 Demand for Armrests for Business Class Seats is Expected to Drive the Armrests Segment

12 Aircraft Seat Upholstery OEM Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 an Increase in Aircraft Deliveries From Boeing and Textron is Driving the Growth of the Aircraft Seat Upholstery OEM Market in the Us.

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 an Increase in the Deliveries of Regional Aircraft From Bombardier is Driving the Aircraft Seat Upholstery OEM Market in Canada.

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 France

12.3.1.1 Increase in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries From Airbus Drives the Demand for Aircraft Seat Upholstery

12.3.2 Italy

12.3.2.1 Increase in the Production Output of Leonardo Helicopters is One of the Important Factors Driving the Growth of the Italian Aircraft Seat Upholstery OEM Market

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) is Estimated to Start Delivering Its C919 Aircraft By 2021, Which is Estimated to Drive the Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market in the Country

12.4.2 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Embraer has A High Orderbook as It Secured Multiple Agreements From Airlines Across the Globe

13 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Aftermarket, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 By Region

13.3 North America

13.3.1 US

13.3.1.1 Tremendous Growth of Air Passenger Traffic and Rising Demand From Airline Passengers for Good Seating Comfort is Expected to Drive the Growth

13.3.2 Canada

13.3.2.1 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Leading to Rise in Wear and Tear of Seat Covers is Anticipated to Fuel the Growth of Aircraft Seat Upholstery Aftermarket

13.4 Europe

13.4.1 UK

13.4.1.1 Rise in Need for Maintenance and Replacement of Seat Upholstery By Airlines to Maintain the Seating Comfort Being Provided to the Airline Passengers

13.4.2 Germany

13.4.2.1 Considerable Rise in Germany's Air Passenger Traffic Leading to Increased Requirement of Maintenance and Replacement of Seat Upholstery

13.4.3 France

13.4.3.1 6.1% Rise in Passenger Traffic is Rising the Demand for Maintenance and Replacement of Seat Upholstery During the Forecast Period

13.4.4 Italy

13.4.4.1 Handling More Than 175 Million Air Passengers Yearly, is Creating A Need for Maintenance and Replacement of Seat Upholstery

13.4.5 Rest of Europe

13.4.5.1 Rising Demand for Good Seating Comfort By Passengers in Netherland, Spain, Slovenia is Increasing Demand for Seat Upholstery

13.5 Asia Pacific

13.5.1 China

13.5.1.1 Highest Demand for Seat Upholstery Aftermarket Owing to China Being the Fastest Growing Market for Long Haul Flights

13.5.2 India

13.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Seat Upholstery Aftermarket With India Recording Double-Digit Growth in Air Passenger Traffic

13.5.3 Japan

13.5.3.1 Rising Air Traffic in Japan Owing to International Sporting Events is Increasing the Growth for Seat Upholstery Aftermarket for Providing Enhanced Seating Comfort

13.5.4 Thailand

13.5.4.1 Increasing Number of Domestic and International Travelers and Their Increasing Demand for Good Seating Comfort is Anticipated to Fuel the Growth of Market in Thailand

13.5.5 Indonesia

13.5.5.1 Tremendous Growth Projected By Iata in Indonesia for Air Passenger Traffic is Anticipated to Fuel the Demand for Seat Upholstery During the Forecast Period

13.5.6 Malaysia

13.5.6.1 Airlines of Malaysia Providing Premium Flatbed Seats, Made of Leather Upholstery is Expected to Drive the Market

13.5.7 Vietnam

13.5.7.1 Iata Forecasting Vietnam to Be Fifth-Largest in Air Passenger Traffic is Increasing Demand for Regular Maintenance and Replacement of Seat Upholstery

13.5.8 Australia

13.5.8.1 Tourism in Australia is Attracting Both Domestic and International Air Passengers, This is Expected to Drive the Growth for Maintenance and Replacement of Seat Upholstery

13.5.9 Rest of APAC

13.5.9.1 Rising Demand for Good Seating Comfort as Well as Rise in Air Traffic Passengers in Countries Such as New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea is Driving the Growth for This Market

13.6 Middle East

13.6.1 UAE

13.6.1.1 The New First Class Cabin of Emirates With Leather Recliners Needs Regular Maintenance and Replacement of Seat Upholstery for Providing Optimum Seating Comfort

13.6.2 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2.1 With More Than 8% Air Passenger Growth, There is A Rising Demand in Saudi Arabia for Frequent Maintenance and Replacement of Seat Upholstery

13.6.3 Rest of Middle East

13.6.3.1 Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Need for Enhanced Seating Comfort in Countries Such as Egypt and Israel

13.7 Rest of the World

13.7.1 Brazil

13.7.1.1 Rise in Fleet Size of Commercial Airlines and Considerable Growth in Tourism is Leading to Rise in Demand for Maintenance and Replacement Seat Upholstery in Brazil

13.7.2 South Africa

13.7.2.1 Increase in Air Traffic and Liberalization of Economies in South Africa is Anticipated to Fuel the Growth for Aircraft Seat Upholstery Aftermarket

13.7.3 Rest of Latin America & Africa

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Analysis

14.3 Market Ranking Analysis

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.4.1 Visionary Leaders

14.4.2 Innovators

14.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.4.4 Emerging Companies

14.5 Competitive Scenario

14.5.1 New Product Launches

14.5.2 Contracts

14.5.3 Other Strategies

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Lantal Textiles AG

15.3 Franklin Products

15.4 Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

15.5 Fenice Care System S.p.A. Unip.

15.6 Acc Interiors

15.7 International Aero Services

15.8 Perrone Aerospace

15.9 J.H. Nunn Associates

15.10 Spectra Interior Products

15.11 Tritex Corporation

15.12 Aerotex Aircraft Interiors

15.13 Omnavia Interiors

15.14 Tapis Corp

15.15 Aircraft Interior Products

15.16 Douglass Interior Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1b1j0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.