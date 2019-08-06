Todos Medical Appoints Dr. Jorge Leon as Medical Advisor

Dr. Leon previously played a key role in establishing and leading Quest Diagnostics’ Molecular Diagnostics laboratories.

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a clinical-stage in-vitro-diagnostics company focused on the development of blood tests for the early detection of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, today announced the appointment of Jorge Leon, PhD, as a medical advisor to assist the Company in clinical development, regulatory strategy and fund raising. Dr. Leon is an in-vitro diagnostics expert, having served as a key executive in the establishment of what is now known as Quest Diagnostics.



“The importance of early disease detection cannot be overstated, and the earliest signs of disease often appear when looking at the immune system,” said Dr. Leon, newly appointed medical advisor to Todos. “Todos’ cancer and Alzheimer’s platforms have been developed with the specific intention of being able to measure fundamental disease pathology in the immune system at the earliest stages. I am excited to work closely with the team being assembled to help drive clinical and regulatory execution so that these early disease screening platforms can reach their full commercial potential, with an initial focus on early adoption along key constituencies in the US and abroad. The early detection of cancer would dramatically improve patient outcomes, and the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease is the key unmet need to drive research investment towards altering the underlying course of disease progression before it becomes too late to intervene.”

“Dr. Leon’s track record speaks for itself in terms of his accomplishments and contributions to the field of human diagnostics by dramatically improving patient access to cutting edge diagnostics technologies,” said Dr. Herman Weiss, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “We are excited to bring Dr. Leon onto the team at Todos as we are preparing to launch our TBIA cancer platform in Europe and Israel, as well as assisting biopharmaceutical companies in their quest to develop new therapeutics for Alzheimer’s. His expertise and relationships will be instrumental to Todos’ progress as we move forward.”

Dr. Jorge Leon is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in molecular diagnostics. Dr. Leon holds a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular biology from New York University, and completed his postdoctoral studies at the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg and Columbia University in NYC. Dr. Leon’s subsequent academic research at Columbia University focused on developing monoclonal antibody-based tumor marker assays and radio-immuno imaging devices, which are currently in wide use. In the early 1990s, Dr. Jorge Leon played an integral role in establishing and leading the molecular diagnostics laboratories at Quest Diagnostics. As Director of Molecular Diagnostics, Senior Director of Biotechnology Development, and Vice President of Applied Genomics, Dr. Leon spent twelve years developing Quest’s molecular diagnostics strategy, which is now the world’s largest molecular diagnostics service laboratory. In 2003, Dr. Leon founded Leomics Associates, Inc. a consulting firm committed to helping prestigious, successful companies and academic institutions develop molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine in the United States and globally. Dr. Jorge Leon and his experienced team specializes in identifying breakthrough opportunities and industry trends, and helps start-up businesses, academic centers and established companies successfully build and commercialize innovative business strategies, product pipelines, and test menus.

About Todos Medical Ltd.



Todos Medical Ltd., headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, is a cancer in-vitro-diagnostic company engaging in the development of a series of blood tests for the early detection of a variety of cancers and has initiated the development of blood tests for neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, through Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc., its joint venture with Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. The company has developed two cancer screening tests based on TBIA (Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses), a method for cancer screening using peripheral blood analysis. The TBIA screening method is based on the cancer’s influence on the immune system, which triggers biochemical changes in peripheral blood mononuclear cells and plasma. This proprietary and patented method incorporates biochemistry, physics and signal processing. The company’s two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2, have received the CE mark. Breakthrough Diagnostics is developing the Alzheimer’s blood diagnostic LymPro Test®.

About Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc.

Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc. is a joint venture owned by Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: AMBS) (80.01%) and Todos Medical Ltd. (19.99%). Breakthrough has been assigned the intellectual property and other rights to LymPro Test®, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as rights to other neurological diagnostics testing intellectual property. Todos Medical has provided Amarantus with notice of Todos’s decision to exercise its exclusive option to acquire the 80.01% of Breakthrough Diagnostics that it currently does not own.

The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Forward-looking statements

